ARTS

Keith Duncan: “The Big Easy”: Fort Gansevoort, at 5 Ninth Ave., features works by Keith Duncan in his latest collection, “The Big Easy.” The New Orleans-based artist’s show opens Thurs., Jan. 10, and runs through Sat., Feb. 23. Duncan’s paintings are inspired by Southern influences, the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, and African-American history. For more information, visit http://www.fortgansevoort.com/. FREE

“Charles White: A Retrospective” will be on display through Jan. 13 at the Museum of Modern Art on the third floor. This the first major exhibit devoted to this seminal African-American artist in more than 30 years, according to MoMA. More than 100 works, including drawings, paintings, photographs and other archival materials, spanning White’s full career from the 1930s through his death in 1979, will be on display. Tickets $25; students $14; seniors $18. Children 16 and under, free. For more information, visit www.moma.org/calendar/exhibitions/3930?locale=en.

Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept: The Lexus LF-1 Limitless vehicle is on display, flaunting its “unrestrained luxury,” at INTERSECT BY LEXUS – NYC Gallery, 412 W. 14th St., through Sun., Jan 20. For more information visit www.meatpacking-district.com/events/lexus-lf-1-limitless-concept/. FREE

“Battle! Hip-Hop in Armor”: Hip-hop dancers will meet knights in armor in a dance performance commissioned by MetLiveArts with the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Arms and Armor Department and South Bronx dance organization Dancing in the Streets on Sat., Jan. 11, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at The Met Fifth Ave., at 1000 Fifth Ave., Gallery 371, the Emma and Georgina Bloomberg Arms and Armor Court. Future performance dates are Feb. 8, March 22, April 12 and June 7. Free with museum admission. For more information, visit www.metmuseum.org/events/programs/met-live-arts/battle-hip-hop-in-armor-3.

Tavche Gravche: The jazz quartet Tavche Gravche performs at the Museum at Eldridge St., Sun., Jan. 6, at 6:30 p.m., merging Macedonian and Mediterranean melodies in the museum’s historic sanctuary. Tickets $25; students and seniors $15. For more information, visit www.eldridgestreet.org/event/tavche-gravche/.

COMEDY

“On this day…”: Caveat, at 21A Clinton St., features comedians Nicole Pasquale, Sandi Marx, Jacqui Rossi, Calvin Cato and Eva Kirkman in a show of nostalgia based on Facebook memories and the Timehop app, which shows what users posted in the past years ago. Hosted by Angel Yau and Ross Brunetti, Thurs., Jan. 3, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $10. For tickets, visit https://www.caveat.nyc/event/on-this-day-1-3-2019.

MOVIES

Movies at 53rd — “Runaway Train”: The New York Public Library screens the 1985 thriller “Runaway Train,” starring Jon Voight, Eric Roberts and Rebecca De Mornay, at the 53rd St. Library, 18 W. 53rd St., Community Room on Fri., Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.nypl.org/events/programs/2019/01/04/clone-movies-53rd-movie-name-year. FREE

At the Movies — “Crazy Rich Asians”: The New York Public Library screens the new movie “Crazy Rich Asians” at the Fort Washington Library, 535 W. 179th St., Sat., Jan. 5, at 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.nypl.org/events/programs/2019/01/05/movies-crazy-rich-asians. FREE

BOOKS

Reading: Gaby Dunn’s “Bad With Money”: Author Gaby Dunn appears in the city on Wed., Jan. 16, at 7:30 p.m., at the Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway, with Josh Gondelman of Showtime’s “Desus and Mero,” and again on Thurs., Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m. at the 92nd St. Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., with Akilah Hughes of HBO’s “Pod Save America.” Admission for the Strand’s Jan. 16 event is either buy a copy of “Bad With Money” or a $5 gift card. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.strandbooks.com/event/gaby-dunn-bad-with-money. Admission for the 92nd St. Y’s Jan. 17 event starts at $30. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.92y.org/event/bad-with-money.

KIDS

Festa Em Português: The Battery Park City Authority holds family workshops to celebrate Portuguese-speaking countries through music and art for kids 4 and older at 6 River Terrace, Sat., Jan. 12, 4 p.m. Pianist Renato Diz will perform “I Will Play Your Soul” in an interactive, improvised piece. There will also be an art workshop to create azulejos (“tiles” in Portuguese), inspired by those in Lisbon, Portugal. For more information, visit https://bpca.ny.gov/news/events/. FREE

PROFESSIONAL

Tuesday Talks — Women’s Werk: The Battery Park City Authority hosts a lecture for dreamers, freelancers and entrepreneurs for a meet-and-greet and panel session with women who are “gig economy pros” — workers in short-term jobs — on Tues., Jan. 15, 7 p.m., at 6 River Terrace. For more information, visit https://bpca.ny.gov/news/events/. FREE

Spanish Conversation Circle: The New York Public Library’s Grand Central branch, at 135 E. 46th St., holds a meet-up for intermediate or high-beginner level Spanish speakers to practice Spanish conversations on Tues., Jan. 8, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.nypl.org/events/programs/2019/01/01/spanish-conversation-circle. FREE

HISTORY

“The NEW New York: Immigration, 1820s-1880s”: The Merchant’s House Museum and the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation hold a discussion on Wed., Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m. at Cooper Union’s Frederick P. Rose Auditorium, 41 Cooper Square at E. Seventh St., about the factors that led German, Irish, Chinese, Eastern European and Italian immigrants to emigrate to New York in the 19th century. SJ Costello, a senior educator at the Lower East Side Tenement Museum, will explore these themes, focusing on Bond St., developed in the 1820s by German immigrant John Jacob Astor. Reservations required. To register, visit https://71712.blackbaudhosting.com/71712/The-NEW-New-York-Immigration-1820s—1880s—An-OverviewLectures-and-Book-Talks or e-mail rsvp@gvshp.org or call 212-475-9585×35. FREE

COMMUNITY BOARD

Community Board 6 holds its monthly full board meeting at N.Y.U. School of Dentistry, 433 First Ave., Room 220, Wed., Jan. 9, at 7 p.m.

PRECINCT COUNCIL

Seventh Precinct Community Council meeting at 19 1/2 Pitt St., Wed., Jan. 9, 7 p.m.

19th Precinct Community Council meeting at 153 E. 67th St., Mon., Jan. 7, 7 p.m.