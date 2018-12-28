BY GABE HERMAN | Ikinari Steak, a restaurant chain from Japan, opened its latest Manhattan location in the Village at the end of November.

The sit-down eatery, at 205 Bleecker St., between MacDougal St. and Minetta Lane, is less pricey than a traditional steakhouse. It offers a variety of cuts, including ribeye, sirloin, filet and rangiri — or assorted steaks — with prices varying depending on the size ordered. The menu also offers wagyu, or American-style Kobe beef.

The meat is cooked to order and brought out still sizzling on a skillet, along with sides that can include rice, mashed potatoes, corn, broccoli or other veggies. Lunch specials range from $10 to $20 and also include salad and a cup of beef broth.

There are also a large variety of mochi ice cream flavors available, including different ones every day. Wine and beers are sold, along with an extensive sake list.

The chefs in the open kitchen loudly greet everyone who enters the shop with a hearty “Irasshaimase!” (“Welcome!”), which is potentially a little jarring for unsuspecting first-time visitors. A server said that business has been rather slow so far, but they’re expecting it to pick up after the holidays.

I tried a lunch special — 7 ounces of Angus chuck beef, with corn, white rice, salad and cup of beef broth, for around $13 — and found it delicious.

Ikinari Steak first opened in Tokyo in 2013, and is owned by chef and restauranteur Kunio Ichinose. In an expansion pace that would make McDonald’s proud, it now has more than 300 locations in Japan.

Hideki Kawano, president of Ikinari Steak USA, said of the Bleecker location, through a translator, “From the second we identified the space, I loved the neighborhood and we are very excited that we are able to open our doors here. Many of our guests at the Bleecker St. location said that they never had Ikinari Steak before, and they love it. We are getting a lot of positive feedback from our guests.”

The Bleecker location is the eleventh in Manhattan for the chain, which has others in Midtown and on the Upper East Side and Upper West Side. There are also two Chelsea locations, at 96 Eighth Ave., between 14th and 15 Sts., and at 154 Seventh Ave., between 19th and 20th Sts. There is one in the East Village at 90 E. 10th St., between Third and Fourth Aves. An Ikinari spokesperson said there are currently no specific plans for more New York locations.

Ikinari offers takeout and is available on Seamless. More information can be found on its Web site, ikinaristeakusa.com .