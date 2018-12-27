We’re losing the spirit

To The Editor:

Re “The Cornelia St. Cafe: This one really hurts” (talking point, by Michele Herman, Dec. 20):

This is another reason for commercial rent control. We had it until 1963. If we don’t get some form of commercial rent control, Manhattan could soon be run totally by absentee landlord billionaires, who are the only ones who can afford city real estate, and by politicians like de Blasio and Cuomo, who only seem to want to appease the Real Estate Board of New York, with its financial largesse that its members are eager to throw around to these politicians.

Leaving the Film Forum at night and walking past the Cornelia Street Cafe made me feel like a New Yorker in the Sixties! It made me believe that esprit was still alive in the Apple.

Too many city streets have really started to reek of suburbia. My wife and I have lost about five valued restaurants over the past three years! It’s time for all of us to join some preservation groups so we can fight to preserve the soul of New York!

Terry Brennan

Someone…help!

To The Editor:

Re “The Cornelia St. Cafe: This one really hurts” (talking point, by Michele Herman, Dec. 20):

Aren’t there any philanthropically inclined New Yorkers who could give a hand? As for the crooked landlords, can they not be publicly embarrassed?

David Russell

There’s always…Brooklyn?

To The Editor:

Re “The Cornelia St. Cafe: This one really hurts” (talking point, by Michele Herman, Dec. 20):

This is a terrible, terrible loss. Doma Na Rohu on Morton St. closed and so much else has, too. I’m a second-generation Villager and this is becoming so deeply painful. I go to the Cornelia St. Cafe’s downstairs all the time. Where shall we go now? The answer increasingly is Brooklyn. So, so sad.

Hannah Aron

Generous, bar none

To The Editor:

Re “Musicians know: 11th St. Bar is place to play” (arts article, by Puma Perl, Dec. 20):

Say what you will about early-morning drunken Liverpool FC revelers. But this bar and its revelers/patrons have given more to the homeless and needy in the East Village through their food drives then anyplace else. God bless the 11th Street Bar.

Eric Faber

Small shops — our heart

To The Editor:

Re “At last, small business bill has a champion” (talking point, by Sharon Woolums, Dec. 20):

Small businesses are the heart and character of Greenwich Village. I hope The Villager continues to cover this story and that Villagers continue to support our local entrepreneurs.

Matt Yust

A historic moment

To The Editor:

Re “At last, small business bill has a champion” (talking point, by Sharon Woolums, Dec. 20):

Sharon Woolums earns our respect again for bringing vital news the big media almost always ignore. This time she informs us of a significant moment concerning the Small Business Jobs Survival Act, now being debated in the City Council, that might stop so many of our favorite shops being shuttered and abandoned. If Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez stands firm here, who knows — maybe we just might get a bill! There are fleeting moments when a politician can be become something much, much more than that — how about a true leader?

Bennett Kremen



