BY GABE HERMAN | It may not sound like breaking news that a new Starbucks opened on Fri., Dec. 14, in Chelsea. But this particular shop is no average outlet of the ubiquitous coffee chain. It’s a Starbucks Reserve Roastery, three stories, 23,000 square feet, gourmet and upscale. Its offerings include sandwiches, fresh pizzas and salads, coffee beans for sale, a cocktail bar and, of course, coffee bars and pastries.

Located at Ninth Ave. and 15th St., the Roastery — good to its name — also includes big, bronze-colored roasting machines on site. The roasters who man the contraptions cheerfully explain to curious onlookers how the process works, adding that all coffee and beans on the premises come from these roasters.

In a Willy Wonka-like touch, coffee beans also continuously travel through tubes near the ceiling throughout the store. Conspicuously absent is any Starbucks logo, or even the logo’s color, green.

Upscale merchandise is prominently displayed near the entrance, including barware items, coffee brewing tools, candles, scarves and Starbucks-branded clothes.

This is the fourth Reserve Roastery worldwide, joining others in Seattle, Milan and Shanghai. Two more are planned for Chicago and Tokyo, according to Eater.

On the morning of Tues., Dec. 18, the mega-shop had a cheerful mood, from smiling visitors snapping photos of the space and taking selfies, to customers ordering espresso drinks and fresh, oven-cooked pizza.

A woman visiting for the first time said she lived nearby on Horatio St. and was “blown away” by the space. She said she was on her way to Chelsea Market across the street but went to the new Starbucks instead when she saw it had opened, and that she planned to return regularly.

“This is heavy. This is really intense. I’m loving it,” she said as she looked around and took it all in. “It feels like a chic restaurant.

“This is a destination and I’m so excited to be here,” she added. “It’s so cool!”

Not surprisingly, though, not all locals are quite as enthusiastic. Bill Talen, a.k.a. Reverend Billy, a performance artist who performs with the Stop Shopping Choir in opposition to consumerism, is a longtime Starbucks critic.

“In this time period of the de Blasio administration, there seems to be this resignation to the cancerous spread of the monoculture,” he lamented.

The Roastery is within one block of Chelsea Market, an Apple Store and, inevitably, another Starbucks.

Reverend Billy charged that Starbucks has a history of illegal labor, resisting workers’ attempts to form unions, and is not a fair-trade company. When an environment has the same types of buildings and chain stores all around, he said, it dampens creativity and individuality.

“That instructs us not to be imaginative, not to be creative,” he said, “not to be the things that cafe culture celebrates.

“So they are liars,” he said of Starbucks, adding, “And they make bad coffee.”

Reverend Billy noted there are now many great places to get coffee in the city, much more so than in previous decades.

“There are alternatives to Starbucks just about everywhere,” he noted.

Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir have targeted Starbucks before, protesting its “fake bohemia” as The Villager has frequently reported in the past. He has been banned from every Starbucks worldwide. Still, he said, a new protest might be in order, as a way to fight back.

“The best thing that could happen right now is if Chelsea boycotts it,” the performance preacher declared. “Maybe the Stop Shopping Choir will go sing a song in front of it to encourage that boycott.”

However, the smiling visitors inside during the Reserve Roastery’s first week seemed blissfully unaware of any such dissatisfaction.

And the Twitterverse was also full of caffeinated kudos for the new jumbo java-food-and-booze joint.

Virpi Viinikainen tweeeted on Dec. 16, “Starbucks turns NYC’s coffee scene into an experience. A new must see in the city.”

Also on Twitter, Nick Amador, a producer for ABC7, posted on Dec. 19, “In true Starbucks heaven. My coffee obsessed self took a stroll to the new Reserve Roastery in Meatpacking. I’ve reached new caffeine heights. 23,000 square feet of pure greatness.”