Sixth Precinct

Push and Pull

There was an assault at the Up and Down nightclub at 244 W. 14th St., near Eighth Ave., on Sat., Dec. 22, around 1:30 a.m., police said. An argument broke out, and as a female employee, 40, was trying to restrain a woman, the woman yanked the employee’s hair and body, causing substantial pain and bruising to her left arm and head. Cathrine Walsh, 19, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Short-circuited

There was a robbery at the New York Sports Club at 125 Seventh Ave. South on Wed., Dec. 19, around 9 p.m., according to police. Two male employees reportedly tried to take electronics, valued at $13,500, from the establishment. They were stopped at the door by a custodian, who told them they were no longer allowed to enter or take property from the location. The arresting officer recovered the property from the employees’ vehicle and on the sidewalk on hand trucks and dollies.

At the Village’s Sixth Precinct, an inventory search uncovered a box of speakers from the vehicle’s trunk and a plastic container of crystal meth. The two men did not want to speak to detectives and asked to speak to a lawyer. Sanjay Patel, 43, and Theresa Mazzocca, 40, were arrested for felony burglary.

Bleecker mugging

Two men, ages 29 and 30, were mugged while walking on Bleecker St. on Sat., Nov. 10, at 10:30 p.m., according to a police report. They were approached by two black males, described as being in their mid-20s, both around 5-feet-10-inches tall and wearing hoodies and jeans. The muggers demanded the men’s wallets and cell phones, and held down one of the victims as they took them from him. The second victim also had his wallet taken, and said he fought with his attacker and tried to keep his property, then walked west on Bleecker St. and heard one of the muggers say, “I will shoot you.”

No weapon was displayed. The attackers fled east on Bleecker St.

One of the victims reported a thumb injury but refused medical attention. One also said there were charges on his cards from multiple locations. On Dec. 19, Kahron Robinson, 21, was arrested for felony robbery.

Sneak-y shoplift

There was a shoplifting incident at the DSW shoe store at 40 E. 14th St., on Tues., Dec. 18, police said. At 3:45 p.m., a man took a pair of Puma sneakers, valued at $94, from the display rack and tried to hide them in a Whole Foods bag, then left the place. But he was stopped outside by a DSW security agent, who was able to recover the items. Richard Margiasso, 33, was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny, and was found to have an open warrant for his arrest.

Bank robberies

A man is wanted for two recent bank robberies, police said. The first reported incident happened on Fri., Nov. 30, at 10 a.m., when a man entered the HSBC at 769 Broadway, near E. Ninth St., and passed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller complied and gave an undetermined amount of cash. The robber then fled south on Broadway. The second incident was on Mon., Dec. 17, at 10 a.m., when the man entered a Chase Bank at 2099 Broadway, at W. 73rd St., and again passed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller gave him $1,700 and the man fled south on Broadway. The robber is described as black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, in his late 60s and with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a green winter jacket and a dark hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter at @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Phone store bandits

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding five men, wanted for questioning about 11 robberies, mostly in December, from cell phone stores throughout Manhattan, including at 144 Delancey St. on the Lower East Side, 462 Sixth Ave. in Greenwich Village and also in Midtown. In each incident, various numbers of the men, ranging from one of them to all five, entered the store and snatched displayed cell phones before fleeing. The value stolen at each store ranged from $900 to $3,900. One of the wanted men has been identified as Timothy Adams, 17, described as Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds. The other four men are all described by police as black males in their late teens or early twenties, last seen wearing facial covering and all-dark clothing. Police have obtained photo and video from some of the incidents.

Ninth Precinct

School robbery

There was a robbery at Grace Church School, at 46 Cooper Square, on Sat., Dec. 15, around 6 p.m., according to police. A man entered the school from an open rear door and took three Apple MacBook Pro computers, totaling $4,200, from different offices, according to a school employee who discovered the thefts the following Monday. The thief left the building through the same rear door and fled in an unknown direction. Police provided a photo of the suspect, who is described as white, in his 50s with a beard, and last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and a gray winter hat.

— Gabe Herman