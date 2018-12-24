BY SYDNEY PEREIRA |

ARTS

Keith Duncan: “The Big Easy”: Fort Gansevoort, at 5 Ninth Ave., features works by Keith Duncan in his latest collection, “The Big Easy.” The New Orleans-based artist’s show opens Thurs., Jan. 10, and runs through Sat., Feb. 23. Duncan’s paintings are inspired by Southern influences, the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, and African-American history. For more information, visit http://www.fortgansevoort.com/. FREE

Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept: The Lexus LF-1 Limitless vehicle is on display, flaunting its “unrestrained luxury,” at INTERSECT BY LEXUS – NYC Gallery, 412 W. 14th St., through Sun., Jan 20. For more information visit https://www.meatpacking-district.com/events/lexus-lf-1-limitless-concept/. FREE

COMEDY

“Mistakes Were Made: Storytelling About Failure”: Lower East Side bar and venue Caveat hosts six storytellers sharing tales about failure Sun., Dec. 30, at 7 p.m., at 21A Clinton St. The host is storyteller Tija Mittal, who has performed with the Moth Mainstage at New York City’s Apollo Theater. Tickets in advance $12; at the door $15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Ages 21 and over. For tickets, visit https://www.caveat.nyc/event/mistakes-were-made–storytelling-about-failure-12-30-2018.

“On this day…”: Caveat, at 21A Clinton St., features comedians Nicole Pasquale, Sandi Marx, Jacqui Rossi, Calvin Cato and Eva Kirkman in a show of nostalgia based on Facebook memories and the Timehop app, which shows what users posted years ago in the past. Hosted by Angel Yau and Ross Brunetti, Thurs., Jan. 3, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, $10. For tickets, visit https://www.caveat.nyc/event/on-this-day-1-3-2019.

HOLIDAY

Walking Tour: Holidays on Wall St: The Museum of American Finance holds a holiday-themed walking tour of the Financial District on Sat., Dec. 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., beginning at 48 Wall St. Tickets $15. For more information, visit www.moaf.org or call 212-908-4110.

BOOKS

“Popovers and Candlelight”: Marcia Biederman with Michael David Quinn: At the New York Public Library’s Main Branch Library (Schwarzman Building), at 476 Fifth Ave., 42nd St. entrance, in the program room on Wed., Jan 2, author Marcia Biederman will be joined by Michael David Quinn, former Time magazine staff writer, for a discussion about Biederman’s book “Popovers and Candlelight.” The tome tells the true story of Patricia Murphy, who bought a rundown Brooklyn diner with her last remaining dollars in 1929 and went on to run a restaurant empire. Doors open at 6 p.m.; event begins at 6:30 p.m. The N.Y.P.L. recommends registering in advance for free events. For more information, visit www.nypl.org/events/programs/2019/01/02/popovers-and-candlelight-marcia-biederman-michael-david-quinn?nref=370068. FREE

Reading: Gaby Dunn’s “Bad With Money”: Author Gaby Dunn appears in the city on Wed., Jan. 16, at 7:30 p.m., at the Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway, with Josh Gondelman of Showtime’s “Desus and Mero,” and again on Thurs., Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m. at the 92nd St. Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., with Akilah Hughes of HBO’s “Pod Save America.” Admission for the Strand’s Jan. 16 event is either buy a copy of “Bad With Money” or a $5 gift card. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.strandbooks.com/event/gaby-dunn-bad-with-money. Admission for the 92nd St. Y’s Jan. 17 event starts at $30. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.92y.org/event/bad-with-money.

PROFESSIONAL

Tuesday Talks: Women’s Werk: The Battery Park City Authority hosts a lecture for dreamers, freelancers and entrepreneurs for a meet-and-greet and panel session with women who are “gig economy pros” — workers in short-term jobs — on Tues., Jan. 15, 7 p.m., at 6 River Terrace. For more information, visit https://bpca.ny.gov/news/events/. FREE

KIDS

Klez for Kids! The Museum at Eldridge Street hosts clarinetist Greg Wall’s band Klezmerfest! for singing and dancing on Christmas Day, Tues., Dec. 25, noon to 5 p.m. Concerts begin at noon and 2 p.m. Tickets $14; students and seniors $8; children under age 5 free. For tickets, visit https://www.eldridgestreet.org/event/klez-for-kids/.

Festa Em Português: The Battery Park City Authority holds family workshops to celebrate Portuguese-speaking countries through music and art for kids 4 and older at 6 River Terrace, Sat., Jan. 12, 4 p.m. Pianist Renato Diz will perform “I Will Play Your Soul” in an interactive, improvised piece. There will also be an art workshop to create azulejos (“tiles” in Portuguese), inspired by those in Lisbon, Portugal. For more information, visit https://bpca.ny.gov/news/events/. FREE

COMMUNITY BOARD

Community Board 4 holds its monthly full board meeting at Holy Apostles Church, 296 Ninth Ave. at W. 28th St., Wed., Jan. 2, at 6:30 p.m.