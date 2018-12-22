BY GABE HERMAN | A woman was fatally struck by a charter bus on Thursday evening at Centre and Leonard Sts. in Lower Manhattan, according to police.

Kimberly Greer, 28, was crossing the street in the crosswalk at 7:30 p.m. when the bus struck her near a courthouse. She was a law clerk for U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker.

Greer was found unconscious at the scene and pronounced dead later at New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

The bus’s driver, Xi Chen, 50, who police said lives on the Lower East Side, has been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to use due care. The Tennessee-bound bus was operated by Wanda Coach, according to the Daily News, and Chen was rushing after leaving the stop at Allen St. late.

Police said the 2013 bus was making a left turn from Centre St. onto Leonard St. as Greer was crossing the street from south to north and she was hit by the rear part of the bus and fell to the ground. The investigation is ongoing.

In a statement released Friday, Judge Parker called Greer “one of the most kind and generous persons I know. Quick to lend a hand to colleagues, bake cookies for interns and mentor students. She was a deeply valued and loved member of my chamber’s family and we are devastated by this tragedy.”

Greer graduated in 2012 from Northwestern University where she was on the dean’s list. She went on to graduate from Fordham Law School cum laude, and started as a clerk in March 2018.

“She distinguished herself in chambers through her keen analytical skills and fluent writing,” said Parker, who added that Greer was a “vibrant young woman with an excellent legal mind.”

Greer was a New York native who lived on Melville, Long Island. She had just married on Nov. 11, according to the Daily News.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Kimberly’s husband Michael Singer, her father George, her brothers Matt and Jon, and the rest of her family,” Parker wrote on Friday.

Pedestrian fatalities in the city have generally dropped in recent years, from 184 in 2013 to 101 in 2017, with a slight uptick in 2016 with 148 pedestrian deaths, according to the Mayor’s Office. In July, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that overall traffic deaths in the first half of 2018 were the lowest ever recorded in a six-month span, though pedestrian deaths had stayed even at 47 from the previous period.

“No loss of life on our streets is acceptable,” the mayor said in that announcement. “Under Vision Zero, we have made enormous strides toward safer streets for all, with traffic fatalities declining for the past four-and-a-half years. But we will never rest on our laurels, and will keep fighting for the safety of our fellow New Yorkers.”