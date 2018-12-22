BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | A Kushner Companies’ East Village walk-up building had lead levels 10 times the federal standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency, according to a Health Department report in late November.

The report, released by local tenants-rights organization the Cooper Square Committee, shows the stairwells at 118 E. Fourth St. had lead levels up to 10 times higher than federal standards, as a result of construction in the building.

“I was in my apartment on a day when they began demolition,” David Dupuis, a tenant there for 35 years, said in a statement. “A dust cloud invaded my entire apartment from the demolition happening in the apartment below me.”

Dupuis said he left the building, but when he returned, the hallways and even his apartment were covered with dust and his throat burned for days.

That dust, Health Department officials discovered days later, was filled with lead.

In a statement, Karen Zabarsky of the Kushner Companies said, “As soon as we were alerted to the condition, we instructed the contractor responsible to immediately clean the public areas and to implement stricter measures to prevent construction dust or debris from escaping the work area. Kushner always uses a lead-certified contractor who fully complies with the law.”

Tenant advocates’ say the high lead levels appear to indicate that safe work practices required under a 2004 law weren’t followed.

Downtown politicians slammed the E. Fourth St. lead findings — in the same building where tenants were without gas for months in 2016.

Councilmember Margaret Chin, who is spearheading two bills targeted to end this type of lead exposure, said in a statement, “The effort to end lead poisoning starts with the community, and we must continue to arm residents with the tools to fight back.”

After lead-laden dust was found on Nov. 21, the Health Department issued an “order to abate” — the only action it took against the Kushner Companies’ Westminster City Living. Failure to comply with the abatement order can result in fines up to $2,000 per violation, according to a D.O.H. instructions sheet for landlords.

“The safety of New Yorkers is paramount for the Health Department, and we encourage all New Yorkers to report unsafe work via 311,” Health Department spokesperson Michael Lanza said. “After an initial inspection found elevated levels of lead in dust, the Health Department issued a Commissioner’s Order to Abate (COTA). Follow-up inspections have found that safety regulations are being followed.”

The Department of Buildings responded to a later complaint on Dec. 7, according to D.O.B. spokesperson Andrew Rudansky. D.O.B. responded within two hours and found no unsafe or illegal conditions, Rudansky said.

However, Cooper Square organizer Brandon Kielbasa, said, “It doesn’t seem to me like their inspection was done with an eye for what needs to be in place for safe work practices.

“Whatever agency is responding needs to be aware of the full breadth of the safety concerns, and in this case, [in] the pre-1960 building, dust is one of those,” Kielbasa said. “It doesn’t need to be heaping piles of dust like snow on the ground.” The organizer is pleased that Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia was recently appointed as the city’s “Lead Czar,” but enforcement of existing laws to prevent lead exposure needs to be implemented, he stressed.

“To be quite frank,” Kielbasa said, “the community is getting more and more upset.”