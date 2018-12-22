BY GABE HERMAN | Teeth have a new friend in Dental House Greenwich Village, a practice that opened this week.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer — who is known for having a good smile — helped kick things off at the ribbon-cutting on Mon., Dec. 17, outside the location, at 41 Seventh Ave., at W. 13th St.

Dental House Greenwich Village is co-owned by Dr. Irina Sinensky and Dr. Sonya Krasilnikov, colleagues and friends who met at SUNY Stonybrook as dental students, according to the practice’s Web site.

The two share a view of dentistry that focuses on conservative treatment and preventive care that is “patient-centered” and “guided by continuing education.”

Sinensky specializes in cosmetic dentistry. Services offered by the two dentists and co-owners include cleanings, Invisalign, whitening, surgery, Botox, implants, veneers and children’s dentistry, among others.

They are currently offering a grand-opening special — $199 for a comprehensive consultation, X-rays and a cleaning.

The practice touts state-of-the-art equipment, such as “digital X-ray technology, A-dec ergonomic dental chairs and advanced sterilization equipment.” They also are environmentally friendly, conducting paperless business and using equipment that saves 360 gallons of water daily, according to the Web site.

Attendees at the ribbon-cutting, in addition to Stringer, included Maria Diaz, director at the Greenwich Village-Chelsea Chamber of Commerce.

More information is available at www.dentalhousenyc.com, where bookings can also be made, and the office can be reached at 212-888-3384.