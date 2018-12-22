BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | Mayor Bill de Blasio kicked off “City Hall in Your Borough” in Manhattan on Monday, celebrating community activists’ fight to save a Tribeca elementary school from two relocations within four years.

The mayor emphasized his control over the city’s public schools was the key in the Lower Manhattan community’s victory.

“In the end, this is the power of mayoral control of education,” said de Blasio. “This is an example of the power of being able to control our schools the right way and make this kind of impact.”

P.S. 150 parents organized soon after learning that Vornado Realty was evicting the elementary school from its site at Independence Plaza next year. The Department of Education’s plan for the Tribeca school was to relocate it to the already overcrowded Peck Slip School in the South St. Seaport area until the construction on Trinity Place of a new schoolhouse, expected to be completed by 2022.

Parents slammed the scheme, fearful it would impact P.S. 150’s unique standing as an award-winning “Blue Ribbon School.” The mayor successfully intervened earlier this month, persuading the landlord to allow the school to stay at the Tribeca site until the Trinity School is built.

De Blasio credited parent advocates, Downtown politicians, D.O.E. Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza and even the landlord for listening to parents.

“I know for everyone at P.S. 150, there is a real, deep sense of family and belonging,” de Blasio said. “And that was threatened.”

Of the P.S. 150 parents’ activism, de Blasio said, “You could hear them all the way from here to City Hall.”

Anshal Purohit, the P.S. 150 Parent-Teacher Association co-president, was elated by the development, and surprised at how quickly the change came about.

“All our jaws dropped when we got the news,” Purohit said. Having sufficient time to incorporate P.S. 150 into its new permanent home at Trinity Place, in at least four years from now, was critical, she said. Plus, she said, the kids “really got to see what it’s like to speak up and be respectful, but forceful, with their voices.”

P.S. 150 parent Buxton Midyette said the mayor’s “pivotal phone calls” to Vornado Realty were critical.

“This was such a special moment to celebrate for the school and for the whole community,” Midyette said.