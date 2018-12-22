BY SANTE SCARDILLO | Manhattan currently has an unusual “Christmas crop” of museum exhibitions showcasing work loaded with social concerns and artistic orientations not frequently examined by major museum institutions. All continue into the New Year, and fittingly, they can all be seen for free.

I recently visited one of these, “Charles White: A Retrospective,” at the Museum of Modern Art (free on Fridays after 4 p.m.).

Previously, this major exhibit was at the Art Institute of Chicago, where it opened on April 12, White’s 100th birthday. He died in 1979. MoMA co-organized the show, which will travel to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in February, where it will be on view until next June. This is a homecoming, as LACMA (in response to societal pressures) had also organized “Two Centuries of Black Art” in 1976 — to date the broadest scope (and most remarkable) survey of work produced by black American artists — in which White, then living and teaching in Los Angeles, featured prominently. White is a giant of 20th-century painting, but until the centenary of his birth, he’s been almost completely hidden in plain sight. The 1982 retrospective at the Studio Museum in Harlem did not have a comparable resonance outside the art world.

The powerful works in this anthological show at MoMA display White’s masterful hand and ease in merging the teachings of Renaissance drawings with modern representation as championed by the Mexican muralists and Picasso’s works of the 1930s.

White forges these influences and many others (his colleagues from the federal Works Progress Administration come to mind), into a quintessentially personal style. Yet his work is deeply interpretative of the pain and suffering of the black American experience — which wasn’t an abstract notion to him and in the communities in which he lived — almost palpable in the faces and visual tales of his subjects.

“Soldier” (1944) is a silent political statement. It portrays an American citizen who, at that point in time, had to drink from separate water fountains and sit in the back of the bus — yet was good enough to die on the front lines to defend the state that enforced the discrimination he suffered.

That same year, White was drafted into the Army and got tuberculosis while serving. His mission was shoring up the Mississippi River during a flood and he suffered from breathing difficulties for the rest of his life. This ailment interfered with his practice, which was gravitating toward Chicago and New York. He eventually moved to Los Angeles in search of a better climate for his condition. There, he taught at the Otis Art Institute, the first public art school in California (now called Otis College of Art and Design) for almost two decades. Two of his students are now recognized as major contemporary artists, David Hammons and Kerry James Marshal.

Locally, Hammons is the artist behind “Day’s End,” a project sponsored by the Whitney Museum of American Art, which will see a “ghost pier” of Pier 52 recreated south of Gansevoort Peninsula, about three blocks south of W. 14th St.

In the course of White’s artistic career, which spanned a half-century, he also portrayed struggling workers, unionists and civil-rights trailblazers, such as Abraham Lincoln. While focused on inequality and the resulting suffering he knew first-hand, White produced work criticizing policies implemented by the same government that employed him through the W.P.A.

He cultivated friendships with other art luminaries who were outspoken on racial injustice, who are also featured in the exhibit, such as poet Langston Hughes, singers Paul Robeson and Harry Belafonte, the latter whose album covers and record jackets he designed, and are displayed in this exhibition.

“Charles White: A Retrospective,” at the Museum of Modern, 11 W. 53rd St., until Jan. 13.