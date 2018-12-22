BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | The Fire Department’s union is demanding another firehouse in Hudson Yards, Manhattan’s growing, new West Side neighborhood.

With thousands expected to move to Hudson Yards in the coming years, the Uniformed Firefighters Association is asking the mayor for another firehouse.

“With all the congestion and the geographic problems of where our firehouses are, it leaves the Hudson Yards in a

predicament of not having the fire protection which they deserve,” said U.F.A. President Gerard Fitzgerald.

Firehouses near Hudson Yards are “stretched thin,” Fitzgerald, along with City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and six other councilmembers, wrote to Mayor Bill de Blasio Tues., Dec. 4.

“An estimated 125,000 New Yorkers will live, work and visit Hudson Yards each day, and it is with their safety in mind that we express our gravest concerns,” Fitzgerald and the politicians wrote. “Hudson Yards needs its own firehouse — hundreds of thousands of lives are at stake as your administration weighs out the possibility of a new firehouse.”

The Mayor’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The New York City Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But last week, the F.D.N.Y. told the Daily News that it conducted a study that concluded there is a need for additional fire and E.M.S. resources in the Hudson Yards Special District in “the near and distant future.” “We are continually evaluating both fire and E.M.S. activity and are prepared to provide additional resources as needed,” Francis Gribbon, a Fire Department spokesperson, said in a statement to the News.

Fitzgerald acknowledged the city and the department have agreed with the U.F.A., but there has been no movement forward.

“They’re nodding [yes], yet nobody is reaching into their pockets and nobody is doing anything,” Fitzgerald said.

Fire Department runs have been increasing the past several years, according to Fitzgerald. In 2014, the department had nearly 519,000 runs, and last year, there were 587,000 runs, Fitzgerald said, and so far in 2018, they are 30,000 runs ahead of last year.

In the 1970s, the Fire Department’s Engine 2 disbanded on W. 43rd St. because of a lack of a high population in the surrounding area, said Fitzgerald. But the thousands of additional new residents expected to move to Hudson Yards has “brought us into a new stratosphere,” he said.

Simply put, the time to build a firehouse in the neighborhood is now, said Fitzgerald.

“You have all those construction workers working over there, working hard day in and day out, and they are not properly protected now,” he said. “When those buildings start being occupied, it’s at an urgent level.”