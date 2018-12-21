BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | After nearly two decades in Chelsea, The Half King pub announced it will close in a little more than a month from now.

In a message on the place’s Web site, the pub owners blamed finances for its closure.

“We have had 18 wonderful years in this neighborhood but times have changed and we can no longer avoid financial reality,” the owners, Scott Anderson, Nannette Burstein and Sebastian Junger wrote. “It is with very heavy hearts that we bid you all goodbye.”

The owners wrote that they would be at the pub most evenings in January in its final weeks.

ARTNews first reported the pub’s planned closure, noting another Chelsea restaurant, Red Cat, is also closing by the end of the year. Farther Downtown in the Village, Cornelia St. Cafe, will shutter on Jan. 2 due to rising rents.

After years of working as reporters in war zones, Anderson and Junger realized few venues were available for photojournalists to display their works. Anderson, Junger and filmmaker Burstein joined to open the pub in 2000 in a spot in the shadow of the High Line on W. 23rd St.

The co-owners originally had low expectations — they just hoped to make back the money they had invested. Before long, the co-owners had little to do with the daily operations of the restaurant.

The bar went on to become a staple in Chelsea, as a “meeting spot” for photojournalists and writers to share their works.

Anderson told The Villager in 2016 that the bar “allows the photographers to show their work largely among their peers, and is a great opportunity for photojournalists to get together and see what others are doing.”

In the aftermath of 9/11, The Half King became a pit stop for recovery workers — firefighters and construction workers — on their way home from Ground Zero along the West Side Highway.

“This is way beyond what we had hoped,” Junger told The Villager in 2004.