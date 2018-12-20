BY LAURA HANRAHAN | Get set for the Shed!

A major new multidisciplinary arts center on W. 30th St., The Shed will officially open its doors this coming April. The center, which has been under construction since 2015, will offer a wide array of artistic programing for accomplished, well-known household names and aspiring artists alike.

Representatives from The Shed team highlighted some of the center’s opening and upcoming programming at the most recent meeting of the Community Board 4 Arts, Culture, Education and Street Life Committee meeting on Mon., Dec. 10.

The bold, 120-foot-tall building, constructed on city-owned land adjacent to the High Line, will feature a 40,000-square-foot column-free exhibition space, a 500-seat theater, and a retractable shed roof that can create an open-air gallery. Cultural groups will be able to rent out event space in The Shed based on a sliding scale, with lower rates for nonprofits.

“We are very excited about welcoming everyone in New York, especially the community,” Laurie Beckelman, associate director of The Shed, told the meeting.

The opening of The Shed will kick off with “Soundtrack for America,” a multidimensional, multipart concert series directed by Oscar-winning British film director Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”), in collaboration with 27-time Grammy Award-winner Quincy Jones. The series will celebrate the impact of African-American music on contemporary culture.

Singer Björk will also perform a concert series this coming spring directed by John Tiffany, who directed the stage play of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

In addition to the already accomplished artists who will present at The Shed, the center put out an open call for emerging New York City based-artists who not yet received support from large institutions. The lucky selected artists, who will be judged by a panel of 30 experts, will receive a grant of up to $1,500 to create their work that will be installed at The Shed. Expecting to receive a couple hundred applications at most, organizers were shocked when they were flooded with more than 900 applications streaming in from across all five boroughs.

“I think it showed me that New York, the culture so drives what happens here in our city, and our city is really hard for artists, especially emerging artists,” said Tamara McCaw, chief civic program officer for The Shed.

The wide-ranging commissioned works, submitted by artists from 20 to 66 years old, will be presented to the public for free. The panelists will put a focus on selecting artists from lower-income backgrounds who are racially and culturally diverse.

The Shed will employ 100 full-time staff members and 200 seasonal workers. The Shed team is also hoping to partner with various community organizations and city agencies, such as the New York City Housing Authority, to offer subsidized entry tickets, so that everyone across the city will be able to enjoy the new arts space.

“We want to make sure that The Shed is not only existing for those that live in Hudson Yards — but how can we make sure that all of Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen and all of Manhattan and all of the boroughs really benefit,” McCaw said.

The staff are still working to finalize the dates for each exhibition on the programming list, as well as ticket prices, and will continue to work down to the wire before the opening early this coming spring.