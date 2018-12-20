Sixth Precinct

Up in smoke

An employee stole from the Village Vape & Cigar store at 171 W. Fourth St. on Mon., Nov. 26, at 10 p.m., police said. An employee at the shop told police that a man who was working there removed $3,585 in cash from an uncovered container on the counter behind the register and stuffed the bills in the front of his pants. He then left at the end of his work day. Video footage was retrieved, and on Dec. 10, Sai Gunukula, 27, was arrested for felony grand larceny. None of the stolen cash has been recovered.

Dad arrested

There was a family assault at an apartment at 10 Bethune St. on Tues., Dec. 11, at 10:45 a.m., according to police. A young man, 14, said that after coming home from school, his father pushed him, “causing him to go flying,” according to the report. The boy was found on the floor and said he couldn’t move because his back hurt, and that he could not move his legs. Henry Sidel, 50, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Got to the point

There was a robbery at the Rite Aid store at 501 Sixth Ave., between W. 12th and 13th Sts., according to a police report. On Sat., Nov. 24, at 8:45 p.m., a man entered and took two bags of candy off the shelf, then left without paying. A male employee, 50, confronted the shoplifter, who then displayed a needle and said, “Get the f— away from me.” The man fled northbound on Sixth Ave. There were no injuries and video footage was available. On Dec. 12, Alan Betances, 41, was arrested for felony robbery.

Sweet justice

Three women robbed the candy shop It’s Candy at 665 Broadway, earlier this year on Wed., Feb. 21, around 7 p.m., according to police. After the three women entered, an employee asked them to leave. One of them responded, “Who is going to stop me? I will mace you right now,” and then showed a mace bottle. The employee backed away, and two of the women then took two items valued at $15 each and they all fled north on Broadway. The sweet-toothed trio were finally caught and arrested Dec. 12 for felony robbery. The police identified them as Khristin Davis, 20; Shaniaya Simmons, 20; and Naquanna Cooper, 22.

Fifth Precinct

Un-fur-tunate

Police are searching for a man who allegedly left a cat inside of a sealed bucket in the vicinity of Hester and Centre Sts. On Thurs., Dec. 13, the man, described as Asian and last seen wearing a sweater and jeans, allegedly left the feline in the closed bucket around 7:30 p.m. and fled north on Centre St., according to police. Upon further investigation, police found the cat malnourished and that the bucket’s lid had a hole.

First Precinct

Shoe store swipe

Police are searching for two men for robbing the Bruno Magli shoe store at 120 Wooster St. The store’s 24-year-old employee reported that two men stole nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise — two bags and a pair of shoes — last Thurs., Dec. 13, around 4 p.m.

Grab-and-go

Two women allegedly robbed the Christian Dior boutique at 105 Greene St. of a $2,850 handbag on Thurs., Dec. 13, around 3 p.m. Police said a 24-year-old store employee reported that one perp distracted the sales associate while another removed the handbag and concealed the item inside another bag. No arrests have been made.

— Gabe Herman

and Sydney Pereira