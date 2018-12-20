BY GABE HERMAN | Counter & Bodega, a Latin restaurant and bar, is a recent addition to the Chelsea food scene. Located at 266 W. 23rd St., just off Eighth Ave., its grand opening was Oct. 9. It features diverse foods from many Latin countries, with each country’s flag labeled on the menu next to the dish.

There are empanadas from Puerto Rico, churrascaria skewers from Brazil, arepita sliders from Colombia, and chimi sliders from the Dominican Republic, to name a few.

Every week’s dinner special is chosen from a different country, with this past week’s being enchiladas from Mexico.

Counter & Bodega was founded by Sophie Serrano and Richard Astudillo, both Brooklyn natives who have a combined 28 years in the restaurant industry. They felt it was a natural progression open their own place, according to Serrano.

“We’re getting great feedback, rave reviews about the food,” Serrano told Schneps Media.

She said it’s been a rollercoaster so far, which is to be expected from any new small business.

“People in the community have been really excited about having an authentic Latin restaurant in their neighborhood,” she said. “There doesn’t seem to be one, so we’ve been filling that void for them.”

Serrano said C & B is a family-run business, including servers, administrative staff and the chef, whom she has worked with for many years.

“People like that there’s a familiar face every time they come in,” said Serrano, who is also the place’s C.E.O.

The busiest times are Thursday through Sunday, according to Serrano, including bottomless brunch on Sunday that includes drinks and goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For dinner and lunch, she said it gets busiest on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Counter & Bodega has Taco Tuesdays that feature tacos for $3 and $4, and events like Ladies Night every Wednesday and an upcoming New Year’s Eve party. Its Web site is counterandbodega.com and they can be reached at 646-870-0785.