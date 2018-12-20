BY PUMA PERL | The 11th Street Bar is the pub equivalent of a musician’s musician. Not everyone knows about it and it’s easy to miss since it’s located on a side street, between Avenues A and B. It’s that neighborhood place where music lovers of all stripes congregate with bartenders heading home from shifts, where locals and travelers meet to enjoy live performances in the back room or hang out at the bar.

These days, as we watch rents rise and favorite venues disappear, it’s gratifying to learn that longtime bartender Dan Sweeney bought 11th Street Bar, joining the ranks of tavern owners with rock-and-roll hearts. Sweeney, the principal owner, made sure to acknowledge his partners, Diarmuid and Meghan Joye.

“I could not have done it without them,” he said. “They’re neighborhood people. Their kids go to school here. They’re invested in the community.”

Sweeney has worked in bars since age 15. His uncle owned six taverns in Nassau County. In 1999, he left Long Island to enter the financial world and continued to bartend on the side. On 9/11, he was working in 7 Word Trade Center, and ultimately lost five friends, including his best friend’s brother.

He and his friend decided to change their lives and focus on music, eventually forming Acquiesce, a band that successfully toured and played locally until 2007, when it became nearly impossible to make money. By that time, Sweeney had moved up from bartender to manager at the St. Mark’s Ale House, but had no idea that he would one day buy the place he calls his “favorite bar.”

Asked why 11th Street Bar earned that title, he responded, “They stay open until 4 a.m. and it’s a great meeting place for musicians, bartenders and waitresses heading home from work. Since I lived on 12th St., I’d always stop off. There are two large TVs, but they don’t blare — it’s not a sports bar. They always play cool music and there’s a sense of community. And,” he added, gesturing toward the beamed ceilings and wood panels, “It’s gorgeous! The wood construction dates back 100 years!”

After leaving St. Mark’s Ale House in 2010, Sweeney, on the suggestion of bartender/legend Kenny O’Conner, took on five shifts at 11th Street. O’Conner has been a staple since 1997, when the bar opened. About a year later, he began booking music, and the music continues. One of the longest-ongoing series in the city is the Sunday Night Irish Seisún, run by Tony De Marco and Eamon O’Leary. On Mondays, Richard Clements and Murray Wall lead a jazz quintet with a rotating group of musicians. Tuesdays through Thursdays, you’ll find rock, country or blues bands.

Whether the performers are widely known or local, a devotion to authenticity prevails, one reason so many musicians love to play and hang out here.

Members of the Mark McKay Band feel that love. They play a two-hour set here the second Thursday each month. They used to play regularly at the dearly missed Lakeside Lounge until it closed, after a 16-year run, in 2012. Like Lakeside, 11th Street Bar avoids booking five bands nightly, allowing one or two to shine with full sets.

“I love the way my band has evolved at 11th Street Bar,” McKay said. “We make and play our own music with a serious commitment to originality. The back room sit-down gig is the perfect vessel for our creativity.”

“Every time my phone dings that I have a text, I become giddy and hopeful that it’s Kenny O’Conner asking me to play,” said singer/songwriter Emily Duff. “11th Street Bar still feels like my New York and that doesn’t often happen these days.”

As a musician, Sweeney is attuned to the bands’ needs. His band, East River Bandits, often plays at special events. There’s now an updated, user-friendly Web site, new signage and a new logo. But this place is still that rare jewel in our changing neighborhood, offering a no-cover, “no frills” New Year’s Eve, and staying open until 4 a.m., even if there’s only one person at the bar. And you never know who just might pop in for a nightcap or a song.

11th Street Bar, 510 E. 11th St. (between Avenues A and B), 212-982-3929. For events, booking and party reservations, see https://11thstbar.com/ .