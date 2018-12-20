Michelle Obama was in town earlier this month to promote her new book, “Becoming,” and while here, stopped by the Lower Eastside Girls Club on Avenue D.

“It was an honor to be visited by the former first lady,” said Lyn Pentecost, the club’s executive director, and Valerie Polanco, the club’s senior development partner, in a joint statement. “She shared wonderful stories of raising her teenage girls. We can relate!

“After her initial remarks, the press was asked to leave the room so that the girls could feel free to ask her everything they wanted, and they did. It was a lively conversation over a healthy lunch that was prepared in our Culinary Education Center.

“That evening, 100 girls and moms were offered complimentary tickets to her book talk at the Barclays Center,” they said. “This was truly an unforgettable moment for all of us at the Girls Club — both staff and girls.”

— Lincoln Anderson