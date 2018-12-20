SHOWS

Judy Frank’s solo-show “Notes to Wherever” through Sat., Dec. 22, at the Cherry Lane Theatre, 38 Commerce St. Actor and playwright Judy Frank has been a member of the Actors Fund since 1969. Frank’s show is a funny, heartfelt story about letting go, particularly about getting through the holidays when you’ve lost your life partner. Proceeds go toward The Actors Fund. Tickets, $40. For more information, visit www.cherrylanetheatre.org/onstage/notes-to-wherever/.

Bears Ears & Detour through Sat., Dec. 22, at New York Live Arts, 219 W. 19th St. Zvi Gotheiner, artistic director of ZviDance, presents contemporary dance theater in a show to raise awareness about Bears Ears, a national monument in Utah which had its acreage drastically reduced last year, and a second show reflecting on the “longer, less direct way to get where you’re going.” Tickets, $25; students and seniors, $20. For more information, visit www.newyorklivearts.org/event/bears-ears-detour/.

HOLIDAY

East Village Stand Holiday Market, through Mon., Dec. 24: At the corner of E. Seventh St. and Avenue C. The market features various vendors selling glassware, picture frames, smoked sea salt, chocolates and cookies, jewelry and ornaments and more. Food and refreshments provided. For more information, contact eastvillagemarket@juno.com.

Holiday Market at the Oculus, through Mon., Dec. 31: Westfield World Trade Center features the Holiday Market at the Oculus, turning Lower Manhattan into a “winter wonderland.” The market will feature specialty shops, live performances through Dec. 9, and happy-hour specials and eateries. For more information on the full holiday program, visit www.westfield.com/wtc/holiday.

Union Square Holiday Market, through Mon., Dec. 24, at the South Plaza in Union Square Park. Hours Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.urbanspacenyc.com/union-square-holiday-market.

MOVIES

Movies at 53rd: “Love, Actually”: The New York Public Library’s 53rd St. Library at 18 W. 53rd St. will screen the 2003 Christmas-themed rom-com on Fri., Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. in the community room. Rated R. 130 minutes. For more information, visit www.nypl.org/events/programs/2018/12/21/clone-clone-movies-53rd-movie-name-year. FREE

BOOKS

Storyworthy: Matthew Dicks with Erin Barker at the New York Public Library’s Mid-Manhattan brand at 42nd St. at 476 Fifth Ave. in the program room, elementary school teacher and award-winning Moth storyteller Matthew Dicks and director of science storytelling organization The Story Collider Erin Barker will discuss telling stories — how we communicate them to family and friends, and how we narrate our own personal feelings. Registration does not guarantee admission. Doors open at 6 p.m. Fore more information, visit www.nypl.org/events/programs/2018/12/26/storyworthy-matthew-dicks-with-erin-barker?nref=370068. FREE

MUSEUM

Astronomy Live: Winter Solstice and the Year Ahead, York College CUNY physics professor Irene Pease and president of the Rittenhouse Astronomical Society Ted Williams present astronomical and scientific happenings for the upcoming year at the American Museum of Natural History’s Hayden Planetarium Space Theater on Thurs., Dec. 20. Enter at 81st St. Doors, 6:30 p.m., presentation, 7 p.m. Tickets, $15; seniors and students, $13.50; museum members, $12. For more information, visit www.amnh.org/calendar/astronomy-live-winter-solstice-and-the-year-ahead.

PRECINCT COUNCIL

First Precinct Community Council meeting at 16 Ericcson Pl.: Will not meet in December.

Fifth Precinct Community Council meeting at 19 Elizabeth St., Wed., Dec. 26, 7 p.m.

25th Precinct Community Council meeting at 120 E 119th St., Thurs., Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m.

30th Precinct Community Council meeting at 451 W. 151st. St., Thurs., Dec. 20, 7 p.m.

32nd Precinct Community Council meeting at the community center at 34 W. 134th St., Thurs., Dec. 20, 7 p.m.

Midtown South Precinct Community Council meeting in the lobby of the New Yorker Hotel at 481 Eighth Ave., Thurs., Dec. 20, 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY BOARD

Community Board 2 monthly full board meeting at Greenwich Village Elementary School, P.S. 41, 116 W. 11th St., Thurs., Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Community Board 3 monthly full board meeting at P.S. 20, 116 Essex St. between E. Houston and Stanton Sts., Thurs., Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Community Board 9 monthly full board meeting at Castle Gardens, 625 W. 140th St., Thurs., Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m.