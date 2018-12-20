BY MARTHA WILKIE | Author Andrew Solomon lives in the Village with his family in the former home of Emma Lazarus, author of the poem inscribed onto the base of the Statue of Liberty.

“Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

— Excerpt from “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus, 1883.

When he purchased the 1856 Italianate brick-and-brownstone house in 1992, it was a site of “unimaginable squalor” complete with a dead cat and “inexplicable formica,” as he wrote in Architectural Digest in 2017.

Today the place has been gloriously restored and is filled with stunning antiques, art and, of course, thousands of books. Elegant formal rooms perfect for gracious entertaining live alongside comfortable family spaces suitable for romping kids and dogs.

What’s it like to live in the former home of a famous person?

“First, I find that I identify with Emma Lazarus in more ways than one,” Solomon said. “She was a well-connected woman who liked glamorous parties and famous intellectuals, but who was also deeply committed to those who were oppressed and burdened. She was Jewish but moved easily in non-Jewish circles. A recent biography posits that she was gay. So the points of overlap are considerable.

“But I also feel that we have some responsibility to her legacy,” Solomon noted. “At a moment when the federal government is using the separation of children and parents as a strategy, there is a call to remember that we are, in her words, a nation of exiles, and that our welcoming those who had to flee oppression elsewhere is what made America great in the first place. One of my favorite things Emma Lazarus wrote is an essay in which she declared, ‘Until we are all free, we are none of us free.’ I enjoy very considerable freedom but am heartbroken for those who do not. Her words are resonant indeed for our times. When we curtail the freedoms of others, we damage ourselves.”

In fact, in addition to currently being home to a fellow writer, Lazarus’s home has figured in at least one previous literary work.

“Zadie Smith’s last novel makes reference to our house and the plaque outside; someone who is being booted out of her apartment looks balefully at the irony of being thrown out of Emma Lazarus’s house,” Solomon said. “It’s fiction, of course, but I liked learning that the plaque had touched her artistic enterprise. I didn’t know much about Emma Lazarus when I moved in, but I’ve become an ardent fan.”

Solomon’s home — shared with his husband, John Habich Solomon, and their young son — is also currently home to three other friends and family. This includes a young refugee from Libya, who, had he not escaped to the U.S., could have been slaughtered simply for being gay.

“An anonymous stranger left a dozen yellow roses on our front steps on Aug. 2, 2017, after Trump announced that he was going to cut legal immigration to the United States by half,” John Habich Solomon said. “Our neighbor suggested that we drape black bunting across the front balcony as long as our nation’s immigration policies remain so ungenerous.”

Andrew Solomon’s deeply compassionate books include “Far From the Tree,” about children who are very different from their parents. A documentary of the same name is available for streaming online, and he recently began a podcast on Audible called “New Family Values.”

