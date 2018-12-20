BY JULIANNE CUBA AND LINCOLN ANDERSON | Christmas just might come early for local L train straphangers, who are now waiting with baited breath for Governor Cuomo to reveal findings from the late-night — and arguably last-minute — tour he took of the subway’s Superstorm Sandy-ravaged Brooklyn-Manhattan tunnel on Dec. 14.

The pol — who promised to share in the next three weeks recommendations resulting from the cross-river underwater trek he took with engineering experts — toured the Canarsie Tunnel to see if there are better and faster ways to repair it than the long-in-the-works, 15-month fix that state transit leaders are set to begin in April.

“I need personally to feel confident in that decision, and frankly I don’t want to hear it second-hand, I want to hear it for myself,” Cuomo said on a platform of a Manhattan L train station during his recent tour.

Engineering experts from Cornell and Columbia universities joined the state’s commander in chief to inspect the tunnel, at no cost to taxpayers. They were essentially acting as checks and balances to Cuomo’s own transportation officials, who in October announced that they would close the Canarsie Tunnel on April 27, beginning the L train’s stint as a local subway line running between Canarsie and Williamsburg — without any Manhattan service — until June 2020.

The looming so-called “L-pocalypse” would wreak havoc on the commutes of some 250,000 straphangers who ride the L train to Manhattan daily and will be forced to adopt one or more forms of alternative transportation being rolled out during the fix — making it imperative to ensure the $477 million project is done swiftly and correctly, Cuomo said.

“The Metropolitan Transportation Authority believes their methodology is the best way to do it and the fastest way to do it. New Yorkers tend to be a skeptical bunch,” he said. “This is going to be highly disruptive. And I wanted to make sure we get the best minds, again, on the globe, to review the project, because I want them to be able to validate we know this is disruptive, but there’s no alternative.”

And although the experts could suggest scrapping the state’s current repair plan altogether, it is more likely they’ll suggest minor tweaks or simply sign off on what officials already proposed, according to Cuomo. The governor told radio station 1010Wins that commuters shouldn’t get their hopes up for anything less than “15 months of L” come April 2019.

“I’m not holding out hope,” he said following the tunnel tour. “New Yorkers are willing to bear the expense and the burden of change, and they get that sometimes big projects are required. But they want to make sure that it’s really done right and it really has to be done.”

But Judy Pesin, a member of the steering committee of the ad-hoc W. 14th St. Coalition, speaking before Cuomo’s tunnel tour, expressed skepticism anything major would be changed.

“Where has he been the last two years?” she asked. “I think it’s a day late and a dollar short. I’m a little disappointed that he says he’s only going to do it due to the complaints of the people on the Brooklyn side,” she added. “What about people on the Manhattan side?

“It seems to me that the train has left the station,” she said. “I can’t imagine that anything’s going to happen at this late date. It’s four months before they’re going to do the work. He’s been walking away for subway issues for years now,” she added.

Pesin, who lives on W. 13th St., said she and her fellow Village and Chelsea resident coalition members are now going to focus on documenting the impacts of the plan, the bike lane part of which is already in place on 12th and 13th Sts.

“We’re in phase two now — ‘watch and report,’” she said. “We want to take pictures and monitor.”

The coalition is part of a lawsuit filed by Village District Leader Arthur Schwartz against the L shutdown plan.

Asked his thoughts on the governor’s 11th-hour tunnel tour, Schwartz said in an e-mail, “Cuomo has expressed concern about the length of the project and its dire impacts. The whole project could have been done more easily, with fewer problems, at a lower cost.

“There were two options the M.T.A. rejected. The first was to do the tunnel work on nights and weekends, like every other tunnel repair they did and the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority did and the Port Authority did. With this option they could have used in-house workers, whose work cost is far lower.

“The second option,” Schwartz said, “was to work on one tube at a time; there are two tubes. The service on the L would have been slower but Williamsburg wouldn’t be totally cut off. With both options the need for mitigation would have been far less.

“I would also want the governor to consider the statistics they have used — without scientific studies — first, about just how many people will use the bus service going across the Williamsburg Bridge to get to Manhattan. I think most people will use the G train and go south to Downtown Brooklyn, or north to Long Island City. Also, I guarantee that it will be faster to walk two to three blocks than take the bus on 14th St. to get to another subway station.”

Resident and block association leaders are looking to meet with the governor, Schwartz added.