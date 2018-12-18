BY GABE HERMAN | Colin Kroll, co-founder of the popular app HQ Trivia, died of an apparent drug overdose at his Soho apartment on Sunday morning, Dec. 16, police said. He was 34.

Kroll was found in his bedroom at 56 Spring St., between Cleveland Place and Mulberry St., after his concerned girlfriend called authorities after not hearing from him, according to the Daily News. Cocaine and heroin were reportedly found nearby in the apartment.

The popular app HQ Trivia was started in August 2017 and involves users competing in a live trivia game, with winners getting cash prizes.

Many reactions poured in on Twitter, including from HQ Trivia co-founder Rus Yusupov.

“So sad to hear about the passing of my friend and co-founder Colin Kroll,” Yusupov tweeted. “My thoughts & prayers go out to his loved ones. I will forever remember him for his kind soul and big heart. He made the world and internet a better place. Rest in peace, brother.”

HQ Trivia’s official Twitter account said, in part, “We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it’s with deep sadness that we say goodbye.”

Scott Rogowsky, comedian and host of HQ Trivia, also posting on Twitter, called Kroll “a true visionary,” adding, “He poured his heart and soul into his work and was incredibly proud of what his team accomplished. I will forever be grateful for his friendship, his leadership and his belief in me.”

Kroll also co-founded Vine — a popular app for sharing brief video clips — in 2013, and worked previously at Twitter, where he was accused of inappropriate conduct toward women. He told Axios this February that he hadn’t sexually harassed anyone, and said in a statement that he was fired for “poor management.”

“It was a painful experience,” he added, “but an eye-opening one that served as a catalyst for professional development and greater awareness in the office. I now realize that there are things I said and did that made some feel unappreciated or uncomfortable. I apologize to those people.”

Last Sunday night’s HQ Trivia game was canceled, and host Rugowsky went on the app to share thoughts about Kroll.

“Colin was an animal lover,” he added. “He’d sometimes bring his dog Tater to the office. As such, we are donating what would have been tonight’s $25,000 cash prize to the Humane Society in Colin’s honor and memory.”

Kroll’s death is the latest high-profile overdose incident in the area. The actor Philip Seymour Hoffman OD’d on heroin in the West Village in 2014, and movie star and Soho resident Heath Ledger died of an accidental overdose of prescription medications in 2008.

“I think New York City got to him a little bit,” father Alan Kroll told The New York Times, adding that he felt his son was working too hard. “All of that leads to getting too much drugs or bad drugs and overdosing.”

Shortly after Kroll’s death, a bouquet of flowers was placed in the lobby of his residence on Spring St. There was no sign of a memorial there as of Tuesday morning. Kroll’s name still appeared on the building’s intercom listing.