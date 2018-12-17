BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | Upper East Siders want the city to fix up a cobblestone plaza on E. 72nd St. that’s in disrepair — but neighbors say no one will own up to the responsibility and it’s unclear who even owns the plaza.

The plaza, which is at the end of a cul de sac on E. 72nd St. overlooking the East River, has gone into disrepair with broken lighting, splintery benches and raised cobblestones, according to neighbors.

“It’s a beautiful place — it’s just going through some decay and danger because you can trip on these things or hurt yourself on these benches because they’re old, splintery [and] rickety,” said Gordon Muessel, a member of the 72 River Tenants Corp., which represents tenants of 527-541 E. 72nd St., the building that neighbors the plaza.

For the co-chairperson of Community Board 8’s Parks and Waterfront Committee, it’s an exciting opportunity to officially name the park and permanently designate the space as public — that is, if it’s not already public.

“This may be a real opportunity for us to talk about adding some permanent, open public space to our community, which has not been done in a very long time,” said Tricia Shimamura.

The committee voted last week to ask the city’s Parks Department to make preliminary repairs — such as installing new benches and replacing a handful of dying trees. But in the long term, some want the city to formally name the space and repair cobblestones.

But the conundrum of who owns the plaza has stumped neighbors. Muessel said the Solow Residential Rentals, which owns One East River Place, doesn’t own the space — though the company does own a nearby so-called “POPS,” or privately owned public space. Neighbors say the Parks Department and the Department of Transportation have told them it’s not their plaza either.

The Department of Transportation said it is looking into the matter and couldn’t answer questions by press time. The Parks Department did not respond to questions by press time.

The plaza isn’t entirely miserable, Muessel said.

“It’s unusually beautiful,” she said, “but it’s starting to go into decay and there’s nobody to fix it.”

Muessel and his neighbor Carrie Fox, another board member of 72 River Tenants Corp., hope the plaza could be outfitted with a sculpture or statue and holiday lighting on the trees.

Recently, Muessel said, D.O.T. fixed the lighting at the plaza back in August after the E. 72nd St. Neighborhood Association stepped in (a larger group the 72 River Tenants recently joined).

“These community efforts really make a huge difference, we’re discovering,” Muessel said.