BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | The senior vice president of Google and its parent company, Alphabet, announced in a blog post Monday that the tech giant will expand its campus to offices at three locations in Hudson Square.

Senior V.P. Ruth Porat said the company will move employees into two buildings on Hudson St. — 315 and 345 Hudson St. — by 2020, and into 550 Washington St. in 2022, after the latter building is completed, according to Porat.

The latest $1 billion campus expansion comes after Google purchased the Chelsea Market building for $2.4 billion earlirer this year, and announced that it will lease additional space at Hudson Park Trust’s Pier 57, also earlier this year.

“With these most recent investments in Google Chelsea and Google Hudson Square, we will have the capacity to more than double the number of Googlers in New York over the next 10 years,” Porat wrote. “Our investment in New York is a huge part of our commitment to grow and invest in U.S. facilities, offices and jobs.”

She added that Google, which currently has around 7,000 employees in New York City, is growing faster outside the San Francisco Bay Area than within it, including new offices in Detroit; Boulder, Colorado; Los Angeles; Tennessee, and Alabama.

“As we continue to grow across the country, we look forward to calling New York City home for many years to come,” Porat wrote.

At 315 Hudson St., real estate organization Jack Resnick & Sons is in the final stages of a $65 million development. Google’s offices at that building are expected to boast a rooftop garden, indoor and outdoor event spaces for clients and community events, a cafe and open workspaces, according to a Resnick press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Google to 315 Hudson St.,” Jonathan Resnick, the president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in a statement. “We recognized about a decade ago that Hudson Square was destined to become a hub for New York’s growing creative, technology and office users.”

Meanwhile, Oxford Properties Group is redeveloping 550 Washington St., between W. Houston and Charlton Sts., the southern half of the original High Line freight-rail terminus, to create a 1.3-million-square-foot, 12-story commercial building. The design, by COOKFOX Architects, would retain three stories of the existing structure as a base, then add additional floors on top.

Some Downtowners have previously expressed concerns that Downtown Manhattan will become more akin to Midtown, particularly with Google’s expansion and Disney’s pending redevelopment of the full square block bounded by Varick, Vandam, Spring and Hudson Sts. Ellen Baer, president of the Hudson Square Connection Business Improvement District, welcomed Google’s announcement.

“Google’s expansion sends a powerful message that Hudson Square has become one of the city’s most dynamic creative districts,” Baer said in a statement. “With new public-private partnerships, neighborhood improvements and vibrant open space, there’s never been a better time to be part of the growth taking place here in Hudson Square. We look forward to working with stakeholders across the spectrum to continue this momentum and keep making Hudson Square the city’s best place to live, work and visit.”