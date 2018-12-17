BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Randy Credico may or may not be Roger Stone’s alleged “backchannel” to Julian Assange and WikiLeaks. Stone says he was, but Credico denies it.

In addition, Credico may or may not have recently gone down to Washington, D.C., to talk to federal prosecutors as they close in on a possible indictment of Stone in the wide-ranging probe into so-called “Russiagate.”

On Thanksgiving, The Villager texted Stone, asking him what was new in the now-year-and-a-half-old investigation. He texted back, in part, regarding Credico, “I understand he has been called back before the grand jury.”

Credico is a Manhattan-based stand-up comic-turned-radio journalist who had Assange on his WBAI radio show prior to the 2016 presidential election. He also visited Assange in person in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London several times, the first time coming a year after the election.

Credico already has testified before a federal grand jury once, on Aug. 31, as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian influence in the election. Credico has said that, when questioned before the grand jury, he mainly spoke about Stone.

For his part, Stone was previously questioned by the House Special Committee on Intelligence, which conducted its own Russiagate probe.

Asked if he was, as Stone claimed, going down to D.C. to be grilled in front of the grand jury again, Credico wrote back, in part, on Nov. 28, via Facebook message, “I’m finished with the grand jury… and the FEDS… .”

Yet, it seems possible Credico might, in fact, have made another trip down to Washington —and that, at the least, he definitely was considering it. On Dec. 2, in a phone call with The Villager, Credico said he didn’t know whether he would be going to Washington that Wednesday, Dec. 5, or not, and to call him “after Wednesday” and check up on what transpired.

He added he was being circumspect about his planned whereabouts because he feared for his safety, worrying that the “alt-right” was out to get to him.

“Nothing happened this week,” Credico subsequently reported in a Facebook message on Sat., Dec. 8.

However, speaking to The Villager the following week, Credico confirmed that he and his attorney, Martin Stolar, actually had been mulling another meeting between Credico and Mueller’s prosecutors.

“It was a standby situation,” Credico explained. “Marty said, ‘We’re going down.’ [But] we didn’t need to go down — they got Cohen and Manafort,” he said, indicating that the feds didn’t feel they “needed” Credico, as a result.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former fixer, was sentenced on Dec. 12 to three years in jail for lying to Congress and violating campaign finance laws by paying hush money to two women who had affairs with Trump before he was president.

Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairperson, has been convicted of tax fraud, among other charges, and has also entered a guilty plea on charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and witness tampering. In addition, he was recently accused of violating his plea agreement.

“I’m going to stay out of the news right now,” Credico said. “I’m not going to get in any more pissing matches with Roger Stone. I need a break.

“They keep posting this photo of me — I’m sick of it,” Credico complained, adding, “I’ll forward it to you right now.”

The composite pic shows a shirtless Credico, holding a drink, with Shelby Holliday, a Wall Street Journal reporter, with the two of them inside a big red heart. Last month, Holliday co-bylined an article reporting that Mueller is probing “possible witness intimidation” of Credico by Stone.

“It’s just another way of trying to intimidate me,” Credico said of the racy photo.

He recommended speaking to his attorney Stolar for more details about what may or may not have recently happened in D.C.

He added that New York magazine is set to publish a big profile on him.

Stolar said what Credico potentially is doing — although he stressed he has not necessarily done it yet — is to meet with prosecutors for “witness preparation” for a possible trial.

“Randy is a potential witness at the trial,” Stolar explained. “If there’s a trial: They haven’t decided to indict the guy yet.”

Asked who “the guy” is, Stolar blurted out, “Stone!”

No one has told the attorney, in so many words, that Stone is the so-called “target” yet, but that’s the obvious assumption.

“It’s not a big deal,” Stolar said of witness preparation. “I do it all the f—in’ time. I mean, [if I] put a witness on the witness stand, I need to know what the witness is going to say. It’s standard stuff. It’s your witness — you control what questions you’re going to ask your witness.”

Asked whether Credico did, in fact, meet with federal prosecutors on Dec., 5, Stolar responded, “I’m not confirming when and where this happened — or if it happened.

“I’m not saying it happened, either — but it’s something that’s going to happen,” he assured. “It happened — or it’s going to happen. It’s a real thing, and it’s standard stuff.”

As for Stone, Stolar said he could take a plea or the case could be dismissed or possibly go to trial.

As for Stone claiming Credico was slated to go before the grand jury again, Stolar said the infamous Republican “dirty trickster” is way off base.

“Stone doesn’t know s—,” he said. “He doesn’t know what we’re doing.”

The attorney blasted Stone’s accusation that it was Credico who fed Stone advance information about WikiLeaks’ damaging “dumps.”

In August 2016, Stone hinted that WikiLeaks would be publishing incendiary e-mails from John Podesta — Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager — gloatingly tweeting, “It will soon [be] Podesta’s turn in the barrel.” Similarly, in October 2016, Stone showed possible foreknowledge of another e-mail “dump” that would harm the candidate, when he tweeted, “Wednesday Hillary Clinton is done #WikiLeaks.”

“The bottom line is: Was Randy Credico the backchannel to all these WikiLeaks dumps?” Stolar asked. “You think Randy is that sick that he would hurt Hillary to help Trump?” he said, answering his own question.

Credico has said he supported Green Party candidate Jill Stein for president.

“Can you conceive of Randy Credico being a Trump supporter?” Stolar asked, incredulously. “He’s a civil-rights activist and a reformer. Was he the backchannel? No. … Stone can say whatever he wants.”

As for what the charges would be against Stone, Credico, in a Facebook message, said, “I have no idea,” though adding, “I’m looking forward to seeing what he said to Congress when the Democrats take over and release his testimony.”

Stone did not immediately respond to a request for a follow-up comment.