BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | A new art exhibit — dubbed “Snark Park” — is expected to open in mid-March in Hudson Yards.

The design studio Snarkitecture is partnering with developers of Manhattan’s new West Side neighborhood Hudson Yards for an immersive installation on 20 Hudson Yards’ second floor.

“Snark Park will act as an incubator for a host of bold new concepts — a catalyst for our imagination of the future of cultural spaces,” Snarkitecture’s Ben Porto said.

Snark Park is expected to include “museum-quality” installations that incorporate everyday objects and housing design into works for all ages to explore. Snark Park will host three exhibitions each year.

“Our aim has always been to create architecture that performs unexpectedly, to explore the edges of art and architecture,” Snarkitecture’s Daniel Arsham said. “With Snark Park we hope to encourage visitors to reconsider their built environment with childlike wonder.”

Snarkitecture has previously collaborated with the National Building Museum on installations called “THE BEACH” and “FUN HOUSE,” as well as with Calvin Klein and the New Museum on previous works.

The latest exhibition comes just after Snarkitecture’s tenth anniversary.

With thousands of new residents expected to move into the new developments, Hudson Yards will also be home to The Shed, a new art center, as well as a new 750-seat public school, shops, restaurants, a hotel, and 5 acres of open space.