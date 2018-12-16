BY COLIN MIXSON | Mayor de Blasio tipped the scales in a fight to keep young scholars at an award-winning Tribeca school from merging with an already overcrowded South St. Seaport-area schoolhouse. De Blasio personally intervened on behalf of Lower Manhattan’s youth to hash out a deal that allows kids to keep their current seats until a brand-new school is built in 2022, according to a spokesman for the landlord.

Hizzoner’s 11th-hour mediation follows a desperate, community-led effort to prevent developer Vornado Realty from evicting the elementary-school students at P.S. 150 following the end of their lease next year. Local advocates cheered the outcome as a happy ending to a potentially disastrous situation.

“We’re really relieved and very grateful,” said Tricia Joyce, the chairwoman of Community Board 1’s Education Committee.

Under the new deal, kids at the Blue Ribbon-winning school, located at Tribeca’s Independence Plaza, will maintain their current digs until 2022. That year, they’ll transfer over to a new school currently under construction at Trinity Place near Edgar Street following its grand opening then.

The Department of Education formerly schemed to co-locate kids at P.S. 150 with the Peck Slip School beginning next year; they would then be herded back over to Trinity Place in a plan that would shuffle the school’s youngest scholars between three different facilities before they graduated fifth grade.

But local parents complained about the logistical nightmare of transporting their kids crosstown. And advocates claimed the move would force students and teachers from both schools to compete for common-space facilities, such as music and science rooms, along with gym, auditorium and playground space, where the pickings are already slim at the Seaport schoolhouse, according to one civic guru.

“It was going to be really calamitous for the populations of both schools,” said Paul Hovitz, vice chairman of Community Board 1.

In a bid to stave off co-location, parents, local advocates and elected officials, including Councilwoman Margaret Chin and Assemblywoman Deborah Glick, hosted several meetings with representatives for the developer and officials with D.O.E. and the School Construction Authority, in addition hosting a rally on the steps of P.S. 150 to drum up support for a lease extension.

But Vornado refused to play ball until de Blasio picked up the phone and made a personal appeal to the developer, according to representatives from both Vornado and the Mayor’s Office. All parties agreed that Hizzoner’s intervention was what ultimately persuaded the school’s landlord.

Many community members were frustrated by Vornado’s reluctance to accede to the four-year lease extension, however. By the time D.O.E. finally announced P.S. 150’s 2019 move-out date — in October — the developer had already agreed to numerous lease extensions, which community members had no knowledge of, according to Hovitz.

“Vornado was simply proceeding as any landlord would proceed after being jerked around by the School Construction Authority,” Hovitz said. “This whole debacle is on the D.O.E. and S.C.A. in the way in which they handled the situation.”