BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | A state judge ruled in favor of the American Museum of Natural History’s project on Monday, lifting a temporary restraining order against the museum’s plan to build a five-story science center.

Community United to Protect Theodore Roosevelt Park filed a lawsuit against the city in March, arguing the museum’s proposal should go through a review process called the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, or ULURP. The group also alleged the project would take away green space and result in noise and “catastrophic environmental damage,” according to court documents.

On Monday, state Judge Lynn Kotler dismissed the case, ruling that the Parks Department and museum lease allows for the new Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education and Innovation. Kotler further wrote in her ruling that the Parks Department “appropriately weighed the issues regarding hazardous materials,” noting that the metals and other hazardous materials involved are similar to those in other construction projects in the city and that an environmental review detailed mitigation protocols.

But when Cary Goodman, who founded Community United, caught wind of the judge’s ruling, “a feeling of gloom descended upon our neighborhood.”

“To me, it’s like land-grabbing democracy,” said Goodman, who also mounted a primary-election challenge against Councilmember Helen Rosenthal last year. “To take from [the park], to me, is a real travesty.”

“We are deeply disappointed by the court’s ruling,” Michael Hiller, Community United’s lawyer, said by e-mail. “Nonetheless, we continue to believe in the merit of our clients’ case and are considering an appeal.”

The museum plans to construct a five-story building outfitted with new exhibition and learning spaces to expand on the museum’s work on science education.

It’s expected the new building would impact around one-quarter acre of Theodore Roosevelt Park, which is about 17.5 acres total in size. The museum currently occupies 7.7 acres of the park.

“We applaud Judge Kotler’s decision today affirming that the museum may proceed with construction of the Gilder Center and that all appropriate procedures in preparation for the project were followed,” museum spokesperson Scott Rohan said in a statement. “The expansion will significantly enhance museum education programs, visitors’ experience and scientific work.

“We have also made a significant contribution to the ongoing maintenance and care of the park and will of course work closely with our partners to minimize any disruption throughout the construction project,” Rohan said. “We are very excited about moving forward and bringing this important project to fruition.”