BY COLIN MIXSON | The “Fearless Girl” swapped a “Charging Bull” for a bull market on Monday, when the statue was reinstalled opposite the New York Stock Exchange following her removal from Bowling Green last month.

The wildly popular feminist icon was removed from the small Downtown park at the city’s request due to traffic safety concerns, but will continue to promote gender diversity at a new, safer location on a permanent basis, according to the congresswoman who helped find her a new home.

“I am absolutely delighted that the ‘Fearless Girl’ now has a permanent home at the New York Stock Exchange, where she will continue to remind the world of the importance of gender diversity on corporate boards,” said Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney.

The “Fearless Girl” statue was originally installed opposite Arturo Di Modica’s “Charging Bull” last year as part of an advertising campaign for a multibillion-dollar investment firm State Street Global Advisors. State Street commissioned the statue from sculptor Kristen Visbal to advertise the company’s SHE index fund, which tracks the performance of gender-diverse companies.

State Street’s own reputation for gender-diversity is questionable, with only three women serving on an 11-member board. The company also shelled out a $5 million settlement in response to a lawsuit accusing the company of underpaying female staffers a few months following the statue’s Downtown debut, according to a New York Daily News report.

Regardless, the statue was an instant hit, generating more than 1 billion Twitter impressions within the first 12 hours of its original installation, and earning more than $7 million worth of free marketing for State Street within the first two months, according to an analysis by Apex Marketing Group.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the “Charging Bull” statue will also be moved to the Stock Exchange. But he can expect a challenge from Di Modica, who still owns the statue and has vowed to oppose any attempt to relocate it, according to his lawyer.

“Arturo’s position is do not move the bull, let it stay where it is,” said attorney Norman Siegel. “We’ve said all along that the mayor has no authority to move that bull on its own.”