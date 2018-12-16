BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | New Yorkers are familiar with flooding subway stations, leaping over puddles on street corners, and biking through flooded bike lanes during heavy rainfall.

But to see where 311 complaints about street flooding are worst, Localize, a neighborhood-insights platform, compiled more than 3,000 complaints in 12 months. Localize found that Manhattan’s Marble Hill, Midtown South, Chelsea and the Upper West Side made the city’s top 20 neighborhoods with the most 311 street-flooding complaints.

Marble Hill, Manhattan’s northernmost enclave, had an average of 143 complaints per square mile. But in Marble Hill, the borough’s only neighborhood not actually on the island, is just .11 square miles. Localize says that district’s small size skewed the rate, and the entire neighborhood had 16 complaints since last year.

Midtown South, Chelsea and the Upper West Side had 40, 38 and 27 complaints per square mile, respectively, according to the report.

Some may speculate why lower-lying areas Downtown and in Lower Manhattan did not top the list — such as the Lower East Side or Battery Park City.

Localize urban planner Olivia Jovine speculates it could be because of Battery Park City’s having more open space along the Hudson River or even the Lower East Side’s community gardens.

When it rains, Jovine said, the city’s streets either act like a plate or a sponge.

“The reality is the city is not designed to absorb stormwater runoff,” said Jovine. “It’s something that I don’t think is really prioritized when we are talking about development.”

Plus, the report is based on 311 complaints, and some neighborhoods may be calling in more than others.

Heavy rainfall is more than just wet socks and broken umbrellas.

Since 1958, heavy downpours have increased in the Northeast by 55 percent, according to an analysis by Climate Central, a climate change research nonprofit. A recent federal climate report found extreme rain and floods are already becoming widespread, according to NPR. Localize found that five of the top 10 wettest years in the city have been since 2000.

Jovine said initiatives for stormwater absorption like installing “bioswales” — a sidewalk pit designed to absorb stormwater — could mitigate street flooding, especially amid climate-change impacts.

The city has installed 3,000 bioswales in the outer boroughs, though not without “Not In My Backyard” pushback, The New York Times reported in 2017.

For Jovine, bioswales are a “fantastic” initiative.

“That’s thinking about hyperlocal approaches to systemwide issues,” she said.

Here is the full list of Localize’s top 20 neighborhoods for street flooding complaints per square mile:

Marble Hill, Manhattan: 143

Midland Beach, Staten Island: 56.1

Stapleton, Staten Island: 44.3

Arrochar, Staten Island: 43

Midtown South, Manhattan: 40.3

Chelsea, Manhattan: 38.2

Rosedale, Queens: 34.4

Coney Island, Brooklyn: 33.7

Far Rockaway, Queens: 33.6

Borough Park, Brooklyn: 30.4

Eltingville, Staten Island: 28.4

Upper West Side, Manhattan: 27.4

Oakwood Heights, Staten Island: 24.8

Gowanus, Brooklyn: 23.6

Laurelton, Queens: 23.1

New Springville, Staten Island: 22.8

Flatbush, Brooklyn: 22.5

St. Albans, Queens: 22.3

Dongan Hills, Staten Island: 21.3

Pelham Gardens, Bronx: 21.2