BY NANCY ELSAMANOUDI | Paul Gagner’s paintings have the right mix of self- deprecating humor and swagger. He deftly conveys an anxious, tense state of awkwardness in his paintings through an uncanny arrangement of bodies, body parts and objects.

He paints eyeballs, blobs of ketchup, severed feet, boulders, brains, darts, newspapers, hot dogs, French fries, light bulbs, beer cans, mirrors, empty liquor bottles, billiard balls, cigars, ashtrays, outdated VHS tapes, bongs, axes, clocks, yellow legal pads, brick walls, berets, cups of coffee, pencils, mascara, pickles, lipstick, flannel shirts, tubes of paint, laptops, scissors, discarded old canvases, Kleenex boxes, prosthetic arms, ears, noses, candles, college diplomas, gravestones, mismatched socks, snow globes, electrical outlets, concrete blocks, glasses of iced tea and ramekins filled with guacamole.

In his paintings, now on view at Freight + Volume on the Lower East Side, there is something at once strange and anxiety-inducing but also comical about the seemingly confessional accumulation of seemingly random objects. It’s as if the artist is one step away from a breakdown that could set him down a path to becoming a hoarder, and so he is constantly careful to order the potential chaos in his environment.

In “Stoop Sale,” for example, the surprisingly personal, unwanted junk of the household is spread out on the steps for neighbors and strangers to peruse. Used dildos, the ugly sweater painting, underwear, mismatched socks, a fax machine and an old construction boot are all offered up for bargain prices.

Gagner’s paint handling, the way that texture is built up on the surface of his canvases, the memory of the paint surface and his strategic use of impasto and sgraffito allow him to render familiar objects in a surprisingly particular and specific way. This is true in “Stoop Sale,” but especially so in a work like “Panini, with Kelley, Baldessari, and Dix,” a depiction of an enormous toasted sandwich on a stack of art books. Similarly, “The Ambassador,” a wonderfully awkward painting in which a pipe smoker with a stubbly beard, and wearing a bright hipster ugly sweater, has half his head cut off.

In the painting “24 Hour News Cycle,” the tone turns a little darker. In this piece, Gagner paints a comically unflattering portrait of himself looking a bit like a hunchbacked troll with thick glasses, twiggish arms, huge hands and a gigantic head, sitting bleary-eyed in front of his MacBook with a shot of liquor and a bottle of Tums to calm his nerves. The glow of his laptop harshly illuminates his face like an interrogation lamp or bright headlights, and the way he is hemmed in between the ’70s-style cushion behind his back and the red diner-style table he’s seated at makes him look somewhat trapped.

Other paintings, such as “The Artist Rearranged with Pickle,” take a still darker turn. In an apparent nod to Picasso, Gagner paints a still-life-like self-portrait. While it is not entirely clear what is happening in this piece, the artist seems to have depicted himself as if he had been hanged, drawn, quartered and beheaded — as in a medieval punishment for high treason. Surprisingly, though, the painting doesn’t seem overly grim because it is so carefully composed. In his rearranged — and dismembered — state, the flush-cheeked, indefatigable artist still manages to look resolutely ahead with his beheaded head, balance a beer can on his knee with his dismembered leg, and hold up a paintbrush with his amputated arm.

Paul Gagner’s exhibit “Holding Out for a Hero” will be on view at Freight + Volume, at 97 Allen St., between Delancey and Broome Sts., through Jan. 6, 2019.