First Precinct

Packages perp

Police say that a 41-year-old man “known to the Police Department” has been stealing delivery packages around Manhattan, from Soho to Chelsea and beyond, since at least late September. Police identified the suspect as Evaristo Melendez, 41, 6 feet tall, weighing 165 pounds, with a slim build, a medium complexion, short black hair and brown eyes.

In the first incident, Melendez reportedly unlawfully entered a residential building at 262 W. 24th St. around 3:35 p.m. and swiped numerous packages from the lobby.

On Thurs., Nov. 8, just before 5 a.m., he reportedly used a cobblestone to smash the front-door window of a residential building at 529 Broome St., then made off with numerous packages from the lobby.

On Wed., Nov. 7, just before 4 p.m., he allegedly followed a tenant inside a residential building at 207 E. 37th St., found what he was looking for — more delivery packages — and fled. On Nov. 12, he returned to the same building around 3:30 a.m., forcibly pulled open the lobby door and took numerous packages.

He struck on the Upper West Side on Sun., Nov. 11, at a residential abode at 175 W. 72nd St., following in a resident, then grabbing, as usual, delivery packages and fleeing.

Returning to the First Precinct on Sun., Nov. 1, he targeted 165 Duane St., following in behind a tenant and then absconding with a load of packages from the lobby.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter at @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

C creep

Police are searching for the goon who robbed a woman at the Spring St. subway station on Tues., Dec. 4.

The victim told police she was waiting for a C train at the station near Sixth Ave. at 9:05 p.m., when the crook snatched a phone from her hand and took off down the platform.

The woman tried to stop him, but he shoved her to the ground, before grabbing her wallet and hurling it onto the tracks, cops said.

Sixth Precinct

Wash. Sq. fatal

Police responding to a 911 call of an unconscious male in Washington Square Park on Sun., Dec. 2, just after 6 a.m., found a 55-year-old white man unconscious and unresponsive lying on a park bench. E.M.S. medics pronounced him deceased at the scene.

A police spokesperson tentatively identified the man as James McEvaddy but said that name was still being verified as accurate. She said the man may have been homeless and, based on records of previous incidents, may have had a history of substance abuse.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Bank robber caught

A robber hit the TD Bank at 80 University Place on Tues., Oct. 9, at 6 p.m., but got his comeuppance a couple of months later, police said. According to a report, the man gave a note to a teller that read, “Give me the money! I have a gun don’t make me shoot you! No dye packs.” The teller gave $1,000 cash to the robber, who repeatedly said, “Give me everything in your box! Hurry up! Hundreds and fifties only.” The crook stashed the cash in his backpack and fled toward E. 14 St. There were no injuries, and no actual firearm was displayed, only threatened. On Dec. 4, Michael Mathews, 57, was arrested for felony robbery. None of the stolen money has been recovered.

Sneaker sneak

There was an attempted shoplifting incident at the DSW at 40 E. 14 St., on the evening of Tues., Dec. 4, police said. Around 8 p.m., a man reportedly walked into the shoe store, took a pair of Mark Nason sneakers off the rack, put them on, and left. This was all witnessed by a store detective, who stopped the guy outside of the store and was able to recover the stolen shoes, valued at $99. Markisic Rifat, 43, was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny.

Union Sq. mugging

There was a robbery in the residential building at 12 E. 14th St., on Wed., Dec. 5, according to police. Around 2:30 p.m., a 15-year-old said he entered the elevator and was followed in by three unknown men. They demanded he give them his phone, went through his pockets and took $5 cash from him. The trio rode up with the victim to his floor and told him to “clear his cell phone.” The victim said he didn’t know how to do that, and the robbers took the elevator back down to the lobby.

Based on surveillance video, a fourth suspect was discovered, a woman who was seen waiting in the lobby and acting as a lookout.

Brendon White, 17, was arrested Dec. 5 for felony robbery. The other two men and the woman have not been caught. None of the stolen property has been recovered, including an iPhone 6, a white plastic phone case and cash, altogether totaling $825.

Ninth Precinct

Face-up on 3rd Ave.

Police found an unidentified male lying face-up on the sidewalk at the corner of Ninth St. and Third Ave. on Fri., Dec. 7, around 2:30 a.m., when they responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male. He was unconscious and unresponsive and fully clothed, with no obvious signs of trauma. He was transported by E.M.S. to Beth Israel Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson said the man was white, apparently in his late 40s, possibly homeless and had no ID.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

10th Precinct

Google worker DOA

A 22-year-old Google software engineer was found dead at his desk at 111 Eighth Ave. on Fri., Dec. 7, around 9 p.m., police said. Responding officers found the man, identified as Scott Krulcik, of 249 W. 11th St. in the West Village, unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma, on the sixth floor of the location. E.M.S. responded and pronounced him dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

Krulcik was from Saratoga Springs and a Carnegie Mellon University graduate, the tabloid reported. He reportedly did not have any medical conditions.

13th Precinct

Dead on shore

On Mon., Dec. 10, just before 7 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man near the East River at E. 20th St., near Stuyvesant Town. They found an unidentified man, apparently in his 40s, unconscious and unresponsive on the shoreline. According to a police spokesperson, the man was naked and his clothes were next to him, and there were no signs of bodily trauma. He had no ID.

E.M.S. medics transported the man to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

— Gabe Herman,

Colin Mixson

and Lincoln Anderson