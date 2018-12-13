BY MARY REINHOLZ | A two-hour memorial on the afternoon of Sat., Dec. 1, for pacifist and democratic socialist leader David McReynolds began and ended just as he had carefully planned it. It started with blues by jazz great Bessie Smith and concluded with Beethoven’s Ninth. The powerful choral symphony seemed to swell into hosannas from heaven descending on Judson Memorial Church, at 55 Washington Square South.

“David was an atheist but he was very spiritual and believed in something bigger than himself,” Bruce Cronin, chairperson and professor of political science at City College of New York, told The Villager. Cronin was one of several organizers of the event who had been regulars at Friday night get-togethers that the high-minded McReynolds hosted at his modest East Village co-op apartment.

An overflow crowd of at least 275 souls packed the second floor of the famously liberal house of worship. After taking their seats, they later rose to salute a man who had dedicated his life to noble causes, and was the first openly gay candidate for president on the Socialist Party U.S.A. ticket in 1980 and 2000. McReynolds died of multiple organ failure on Aug. 17 at age 88 after a fall in his first-floor railroad flat for low-income residents.

“So many of our colleagues have died,” mused Janet Gerson, 70, a former executive director of the now-defunct Brecht Forum in Brooklyn who arrived at Judson from the Upper West Side shortly before the program began. She called the memorial “a historic moment, because the people who came here have so many stories to tell,” as well as an opportunity to reconnect. She gestured toward graying activists in the room who remain affiliated with the War Resisters League, the Quakers and the Catholic Worker movement.

At the entrance of the hall were political pamphlets and copies of the Catholic Worker newspaper, plus political buttons with peace and antinuke slogans like, “You Can’t Hug Your enemies with nuclear arms!” One button showed an image of McReynolds with no words.

“He survived so much in his life,” Gerson said of McReynolds, who had been to meetings at Brecht, the now defunct Marxist educational center. She didn’t know him personally but said her daughter was an intern for the War Resisters League, the pacifist group in Noho where McReynolds served as field secretary for nearly 40 years. During his tenure at W.R.L., McReynolds burned his draft card in 1965 with four other activists in Union Square — when it was a federal crime to do so — and traveled around the world to organize anti-war demonstrations.

Lilly Rivlin, an 82-year-old filmmaker who lives at Westbeth in the West Village, said McReynolds stood out among other militants, in part, because “he was always there. He was a friend of Grace Paley and that’s how I got to know him,” she went on, referring to the Pulitzer Prize-winning short story writer. Rivlin handed a flier to this reporter that announced the Dec. 4 premiere on WNET New York of her film on Heather Booth, an advocate for civil rights and feminism.

Speakers at the event addressed the crowd at a podium near a photo of McReynolds, who was also a prolific writer, photographer and amateur magician. His younger brother, Martin, who traveled to the memorial from Santa Rosa, California, said his outspoken sibling grew up in a “conventional middle-class WASP family” in Los Angeles and had remained in touch with relatives throughout his life. He noted that McReynolds, like most teenagers, rebelled against his “Republican Baptist” father, a journalist and adman who had served in the military reserves. David had “long, loud” debates with his father, Martin said, noting that their parents lovingly accepted David’s homosexuality.

Marcia Berman, a longtime friend of McReynolds from Los Angeles, told the audience that she remembered meeting David when she was 16 and in high school and later encountering him at a party when he was at U.C.L.A., studying political science.

“I had a couple [drinks],” she recounted, noting that David was “so handsome that I wanted him to kiss me” but to no avail, she said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Among the peacenik speakers were Ruth Benn, a former W.R.L. colleague of McReynolds who helped organize his massive collection of photography; attorney Matt Daloisio, an associate editor at the Catholic Worker; Joanne Sheehan, former chairperson of War Resisters International; and poet/actor Chris Brandt. All of McReynolds’s cousins were said to be in the audience.

Several speakers served up humorous anecdotes about McReynolds, who himself was a witty man, one with a deeply sentimental side and “occasional authoritarian tendencies,” observed Cronin in his remarks. “Every year, always on the Friday before Christmas, he would light candles for people who had died,” he said. “He didn’t necessarily like all the people, only that they lived in New York and had touched his life in some way.”

McReynolds was also a good cook, and when the program ended, attendees were invited to sample snacks in the back of the room. The goodies included hummus, which he used to make himself with plenty of garlic, along with cheese and wine.