Don’t move/remove Scoopy!

To The Editor:

A belated welcome to the new owners of The Villager, Schneps Community News Group. Reading The Villager is a treasured part of the life of this community. We understand that every new administration brings about change and a new signature. This new organization has done this well and with thoughtful dignity. We appreciate identity changes you made, even though our community newspaper “looks” a bit different!

We count on Lincoln Anderson for all the important stuff we need to know — he never lets us down. We are grateful to have Tequila Minsky photos and all the fine reporting in our weekly paper, as well.

However, you have gone too far with changes! Our habits are by now ingrained. When the new current copy is in our hands, we read the headlines on the front page and then immediately turn to and read the second page first — but it’s gone?

Please! Please! Please! Bring back Scoopy! I ask for backup on this — please write in if you agree!

Mary Johnson

Queens loves Scoopy!

To The Editor:

Is Scoopy’s Notebook still running? The last column was Nov. 1. I reside in Queens, but love to keep up with what is happening in the Village. First Rev. Jen is gone. Thank you for “listening.”

Maxine Simpson

Editor’s note: Yes, Scoopy has had to take a brief hiatus — make that a “hi-cat-us” — but will be back in next week’s issue. But not on Page 2.

Carry on…in Jersey City?

To The Editor:

Re “Tea & Sympathy needs cash TLC amid rising costs” (news article, Dec. 6):

Hey, you can’t continue a business depending on charity. The taxes and rents in New York City will only go higher. GoFundMe for now might help you this year. How about next year, and the years after?

I read that there is a large concentration of British expats in Jersey City. They got pushed out of New York City by the same factors making it hard for Nicky Perry to continue her business in the Village. Rent and property tax there is amazingly cheap.

Angela Lee

Does C.B. 2 vote matter?

To The Editor:

Re “Board 2 nixes Village school’s expansion plan” (news article, Nov. 29):

I fail to see how the plan respects the community at all. Or why the imagined needs of a private school, however venerable, should take precedence over the character of a historically residential neighborhood. Will the board’s vote mean anything?

Michael Lassell

Not fooled by Chin

To The Editor:

Re “ ‘Tombs’ turnaround: City shifts jail site 3 blocks north” (news article, Nov. 29):

Councilmember Margaret Chin is taking credit for this? Gimme a break. Chin was nowhere to be seen at the huge community-organized meeting in October that more than 200 Chinatown residents attended to protest this plan.

Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou and state Senator Brian Kavanagh attended that meeting and are willing to help us. Chin was too fearful to attend and face her Chinatown constituents, who all know that she is de Blasio’s lapdog.

Now de Blasio withdraws the plan for practical reasons and Chin wants us to believe she is responsible? Yet another sellout by Chin.

Chris Yu

E-mail letters, not longer than 250 words, to news@thevillager.com or fax to 212-229-2790 or mail to The Villager, Letters to the Editor, 1 MetroTech North, 10th floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201. Please include phone number for confirmation purposes. The Villager reserves the right to edit letters for space, grammar, clarity and libel. Anonymous letters will not be published.