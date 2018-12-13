Whether you liked it or not, SantaCon revelers invaded large swaths of the city last Saturday. They ranged from disco Santas, reindeer and elfs to penguins and Hanukkah Harrys, and there was even at least one baby Jesus who was looking to pound brews all day long. The boozy kind-of-Christmas-themed bar crawl started out at Seventh Ave. and 33rd St. (where all of these photos were taken), and then everyone went their separate ways in search of alcohol. While many drinking establishments happily welcome the soused St. Nicks, in recent years other places have taken to putting out “No SantaCon” signs.