BY TEQUILA MINSKY | It took a ton-and-a-half of ice — 10 300-pound blocks — to create a super-chill menorah on Fifth Ave. just north of 42nd St.

For 15 years running, Chabad of Midtown has sponsored this public menorah.

The permit allowed them to go up to 15 feet tall.

“Every year, Rabbi Metzger wants us to go higher,” said ice sculptor Peter Slavin.

At his studio/warehouse in Philadelphia, Slavin makes his own ice for the project. He uses machines that each take three days to make two blocks. He has a total of 10 machines that freeze 40 blocks a week. He drives up all his materials to the city.

This is the fifth year that he and his team have sculpted this Fifth Ave. tribute to Hanukkah. The finished menorah glows at night when colorful lights shine through the translucent ice.

Working on Hanukkah’s fourth night, Slavin used a chainsaw to carve out the basic shape. Then, grinders and custom spinning heads are used to create the detailing that turns a mammoth ice block into a menorah. Then the whole thing is splashed with water for a finishing touch.

Finally, a blowtorch burns off all the fine ice dust from the grinding, melting the impurities and leaving a completely transparent glass-like sculpture.

On Wednesday, it took about a toe-numbing hour and half for completion, witnessed by a growing crowd of locals and tourists braving the 38-degree weather.

On one of the top rungs of a ladder, Rabbi Metzger held a small blowtorch, recited the two blessings and lit the propane lamps situated at the top.

Rewards for the cold and patient fans were latkes and sufganyot —round donuts filled with jam or custard.

Slavin carved his first ice when he was 20. He attended art school, but it was after a career as a chef at the Manhattan Grand Hyatt that he parlayed his love of ice into his profession for the last 15 years.

Slavin says that he comes from a dual-religion household and the experience of sculpting these monumental menorahs has brought him closer to his heritage.

Ice menorahs aren’t the only creative public menorahs in the U.S. sponsored by Chabad. This year, in California there was a surfboard menorah, a Lego menorah and one made from bowling pins. In Vail, Colorado there was a menorah made from skis, and in Oxford, Ohio, one was made from canned foods, to be distributed after the holiday.

This Fifth Ave. menorah will stay up until it melts.