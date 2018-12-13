- Home
De Blasio must be the worst mayor we've had in a long time. Every time he calls himself a Progressive, he should be struck by a bolt of lightning. sad.
The rendering shows the FDR drive on a holiday weekend Sunday capacity. Department of Design and Construction is the same people in charge of the 10 year Houston st project now in its' 17th year. Everybody is welcome to watch their methods of efficeient operation on the work site on the east side of Washington Sq Park. De Blasio is terrible but Carlina Rivera and Corey Johnson can stand up to him.
The City has broken the trust of the community who has worked for four years to give input to create a resilient Park by announcing a new design approach that was brokered behind closed doors. This is totally unacceptable. The city should put this project on hold and engage with the community to answer our questions and work on a design framework that the we can agree to otherwise more time and taxpayer's money is being wasted!
Typical: what always happens when they seek to innovate rather than enhance. Oh boy . . .
Thanks for this article . As someone not following the project it helped. It confirms that the project at 1.5 billion is a large part wasteful . OK, enhance the riverbank but redoing the bridges , the fields, Unnecessary
Far better to build regional storm surge sea gates far out to sea and across the upper East River and simultaneously protect the entire 540-mile NY/NJ harbor coastline (1,000 miles if you include the lower Hudson Valley), all three major airports, all the tunnels, communication facilities, sewage treatment plants, transportation systems, hospitals. Includes protection for the outer boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens. Then focus on building modest 5-6' seawalls where necessary to restraint the slow but relentless rise in sea levels. All designed to last for 100 years.
Malcolm J Bowman, Stony Brook University