BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | Just two days after the City Planning Commission voted 10 to 3 to approve the Two Bridges developments, the City Council and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer sued the city. In addition, community groups are readying to sue and a locally based waterfront rezoning effort has been renewed.

In court proceedings on Friday — rather than a judge issuing a temporary restraining order blocking the developers from moving ahead — City Planning agreed not to issue approval letters to the Department of Buildings for the project until at least the next court date in February.

“As a result of court proceedings Friday, all development is paused until we return to court,” City Council Speaker Corey Johnson tweeted Sunday afternoon. “We are happy our efforts in court were successful in ensuring development will not proceed until the court has an opportunity to hear our case on the merits.”

The city’s Law Department, however, said the developers can move ahead with pre-construction work despite the decision.

“The recent court ruling enables [the] developers to move forward with obtaining the preliminary approvals that are necessary before development of the sites,” Law Department spokesperson Nicholas Paolucci said in a statement.

For months, locals have protested the towers, which include an 80-story building by JDS Development Group; 62- and 69-story towers by L+M Development Partners and the CIM Group; and a 63-story tower by Starrett Group.

The Council’s suit hinges on a technicality that considers the projects “minor modifications,” exempting them from having to go through the public-review process known as the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, or ULURP.

In a statement, Brewer said, “I don’t like suing the mayor or his agencies, but if that’s what it takes to get the residents of Two Bridges the full review and real negotiation they’re entitled to under the law, then I’m all in.”

Councilmember Margaret Chin said in a statement, “My colleagues and I could not stand by as an entire neighborhood’s worth of rezoning was categorized as a ‘minor modification.’ The residents of Two Bridges deserve a full public review process and I will not rest until they receive it.”

City Planning emphasized the projects’ benefits, including the fact that nearly 700 of the 2,775 units would be affordable, there would be improvements to green spaces, new elevators added at the East Broadway station, and — announced Dec. 5, the day of the vote — $12.5 million in improvements to a New York City Housing Authority development at 286 South St. City Planning is also working with the developers to improve waterfront access to bike lanes and ferry services.

“This represents the largest privately financed affordable housing development in the city’s history,” Marisa Lago, chairperson of City Planning, said in a statement. She added that building “significant amounts of new housing in Lower Manhattan is a truly rare opportunity.”

The Coalition to Protect Chinatown and the Lower East Side and the Lower East Side Organized Neighbors are expected to sue the city on the grounds that the towers themselves violate zoning — which differs from the Council’s effort to push for a longer public review under ULURP.

Tenants United Fighting for the Lower East Side (TUFF-LES), Good Old Lower East Side (GOLES), CAAAV and the Lands End 1 Tenants’ Association are expected to sue, as well.

Neither community lawsuit had been filed as of press time.

In addition, TUFF-LES, GOLES and CAAAV, as well as Community Board 3, announced their renewed effort to rezone the Lower East Side and Chinatown waterfront, based on years of community-led discussions.

The special district they’re proposing would require half of all new units to be permanently affordable for income levels similar to those of current Two Bridges residents. The special district would include tenant anti-harassment measures, limit ground-floor uses to “neighborhood-oriented” retail or “community-supportive” uses, limit banks and drugstores to 40-foot-wide storefronts, restrict retail to less than 5,000 square feet, and cap construction at 350 feet tall.

“As residents, we applaud the City Council for taking the bold step of filing a lawsuit today,” said Grace Mak, TUFF-LES board member. “We hope they will continue to move strongly in favor of just, equitable and community-led development by supporting our rezoning of the Two Bridges waterfront.”