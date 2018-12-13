BY BOB KRASNER | The annual tree-lighting ceremony in Tompkins Square Park had plenty of things to make people smile — free hot chocolate and coffee, prizes for the kids, seasonal tunes and, of course, the illuminated tree.

No one seemed happier than Albert Fabozzi, whose eyes gleamed as he handed out raffle tickets to every child he could find. Fabozzi, the president of the Tompkins Square Park Neighborhood Coalition, planted the tree in 1992 as a tribute to his departed partner, Glenn Barnett, a victim of AIDS. “It’s hard for me,” Fabozzi said, “because I miss the people who enriched my life. But I’m so happy to be able to do this.”

Familiar faces contributed once again to the festive occasion. As in previous years, the musical talents of the Mandel/Lydon trio and a chorus of singers fronted by Crystal Field, who runs the Theater for the New City, led the sizable crowd in singing everything from “Silent Night” to “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Also returning was a group of costume-making enthusiasts who refer to themselves as the “AntiCon.” They love getting dressed up for the holiday, but they hate “SantaCon.” So they show up in the park the day after that event in their completely handmade outfits. After the tree-lighting ceremony, they headed over to Lucky, a bar on Avenue B owned by Abby Ehmann, one of the members of their group. Debra Scotti, one of the revelers, explained, “We’re the civilized version of SantaCon.”

Hot Chocolate (with marshmallows), once again provided by Veselka, was handed out by Jason Birchard, one of the famed East Village eatery’s owners.

“It’s important to give back to the community,” Birchard explained. “And, personally, I love to see the excited kids’ faces!”

Jimmy Carbone, of the East Village Independent Merchants Association a.k.a. EVIMA, was in charge of handing out coffee donated by Mud and Three Seat Espresso. He estimated around 500 people — about 100 of them children — showed up this year.

Fabozzi continued to beam as he watched the children chasing each other around the shining tree.

“I’m just amazed,” he said. “This all started with a memorial.”