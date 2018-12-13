BY TEQUILA MINSKY AND LINCOLN ANDERSON | Tired of lugging around a heavy bike when you need to take it indoors and maybe up a flight or more of stairs, too?

Or maybe your workplace doesn’t allow bikes inside?

Or you like having a bike, but just don’t have a lot of space to keep one?

Brompton Junction bike shop on Bleecker St. could have your answer.

The shop, which opened earlier this year in April at 287 Bleecker St., features folding bikes that are extremely light. Their entry-level model weighs just 28 pounds, while a “superlight” tips the scales at a mere 24 pounds.

The bikes can even fit in an airplane’s overhead bin. And since they fold up and fit inside an inconspicuous-looking sack that resembles a gym bag, getting them into office buildings shouldn’t be a problem.

Prices range from $1,200 to $4,000, with the average price being around $1,700.

Brompton bikes have been made in England since 1975.

All the models’ wheel and frame sizes are the same, and there are four styles of handlebars.

A bit reminiscent of Vespa scooter fans, Brompton touts a global community, which can connect through its Facebook page. When the Bleecker store opened, there were 600 Brompton bike owners in New York City.

It’s a commuter bike, but also exercise, a pastime, transportation and a social experience, explained “Bromptonite” Peter Yuskauskas, the company’s vice president of marketing and retail.

“It’s about getting people together,” he said of social events for owners. “Our motto is ‘Take Back Transit.’”

However, these are not necessarily road bikes, per se, for extended trips. For the most part, people ride them from 5 to 25 miles. As for the cycles’ smaller (and thus, lighter) wheels, they’re actually said to be better for accelerating and maneuvering at lower speeds compared to bigger-wheeled rides. Bigger wheels only start to have an edge when going faster than around 30 miles per hour. And at speeds in the middle range, wheel radius doesn’t really make a difference.

The Village store also features high-tech helmets selling for $200 that are Bluetooth-enabled with microphones and speakers and a range of a half-mile.

They also rent the bikes — their rental bikes have a high-visibility orange paint job — for $40 a day.

Brompton Junction bike store, 287 Bleecker St., between Seventh Ave. South and Jones St. For more information, call 917-965-2856 or visit brompton.com.