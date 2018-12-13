BY BOB KRASNER | Cabaret revues can be hit or miss, and a one-number-per-act format is sometimes a blessing. This was nowhere near the case, however, at Jackie Factory’s “Low Life 8: Fairytale of New York,” as every act was a crowd pleaser.

Produced by Chi Chi Valenti and Johnny Dynell with Howl Arts, the legendary Pyramid stage on Avenue A was host to a mix of talent that ran from seminal performance artist John Kelly to rising star Bobbie, with healthy doses of burlesque, spoken word and dance in between.

Dirty Martini closed the first set with a classic striptease that would have been right at home at one of the classic East Village dives that inspired the “Low Life” series — its name taken from Luc Sante’s study of Downtown’s less-than-savory past. Also performing in the first set were Danielle Marie Fusco, Frederico Garcia, Cassandra Rosebeetle and Sherry Vine.

Original Pyramid DJ Johnny Dynell went to work spinning classic ’80s jams — Grace Jones, Talking Heads, Sylvester — while the bar sold drinks at ’80s prices. Dancers who filled the floor included April Palmieri, an East Village musician who had performed on this stage back in the day. Impressed by the show, she was hopeful that there would be more to come.

“This was an opportunity to see the creative spirit that lifted New York out of the run-down, bad old days in the 1980s. Cabaret with stylish abandon!” she exclaimed. “It was especially great to see these acts in the Pyramid.”

Emcees Paul Alexander and Chi Chi Valenti took over once again, presenting an over-the-top Poison Eve, who imagined Tanya Ransom as Nina Hagen. The aforementioned Bobbie preceded actress/writer/performance artist Heather Litteer, who entered covered in a trash bag and left wrapped in caution tape. Litteer read an untitled piece she called her “valentine to my beloved Lower East Side,” as Leonard Cohen, Lou Reed and the Ramones sang about New York City in the background.

“Being there took me back in time,” Litteer told this reporter later. “Johnny was playing such great music, and I walked to and from the gig, like the old days.”

Performing in this venue also brought John Kelly back to his roots. He wrapped up the evening with a poignant rumination on gender, Charles Aznavour’s “What Make a Man a Man?”

Valenti was more than pleased with the evening.

“It was all eras of legends in a legendary venue,” she said. “We made money for the Howl Emergency Life Project, and it felt like a family night out. We were thrilled.”