BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | A Northwell Health researcher’s quest to find a treatment for lesser-known symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease could transform patients’ and caregivers’ lives one day.

Though dementia and memory loss are still top symptoms for Alzheimer’s patients, many people with Alzheimer’s also experience hallucinations, become agitated and paranoid, and often can become violent and aggressive toward their caregivers.

Those symptoms make it even more difficult for caregivers, who are often family members, to take care of their loved ones.

Peter Davies is the director of the Litwin-Zucker Center for Alzheimer’s Disease and Memory Disorder at Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institute for Medical Research.

“It’s one thing to deal with someone who’s losing their memory and losing their cognitive function,” Davies said. “It’s another thing to deal with somebody accusing you of stealing from them, hitting you, or being verbally abusive because they are suffering from this psychosis — which is one way to describe it.”

Davies and his team are in the midst of a five-year project, funded with a half-million-dollar grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, to find a treatment for these specific symptoms.

Currently, medicine for schizophrenia is the key drug to treat these symptoms. But schizophrenia treatments can have dangerous cardiovascular side effects for the elderly, Davies noted. Otherwise, there is no other medical cure for this specific aspect of Alzheimer’s.

“Unfortunately, with this disease, as of now, there’s no cure,” said Charles Fuschillo, Jr., president of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. “But A.F.A. does fund research, so we never give up hope.”

A critical early step in the research process is to breed a mouse on which researchers can then test treatments.

For the past year and a half, Davies and his team have been working to breed a mouse with symptoms of the behavioral problems associated with the so-called “psychosis” some Alzheimer’s patients experience, as well as other symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

Researchers are now testing two classes of drugs. It is too soon to know if these medications are effective, but Davies is confident the project could reveal future treatments for Alzheimer’s.

“We have a couple of candidates that we’re working on in the mice that we think are quite promising,” he stated.

Davies said he has spoken with two pharmaceutical companies interested in his research.

“They see there’s a huge patient population in need of a treatment,” he said.