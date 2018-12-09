BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | Don’t call them parks — but Community Board 2 is expecting two new “open spaces” by 2021.

How to incorporate creative design ideas within the sites’ constraints was the challenge at a C.B. 2 Parks and Waterfront Committee meeting last month.

“What I tried to say to everyone was, ‘Let’s come up with great ideas and let’s work with the Parks Department as our advocate,’ ” said Rich Caccappolo, C.B. 2 Parks Committee chairperson.

The two future open spaces sit on city Department of Environmental Protection properties above access points to City Water Tunnel No. 3, the underground water artery.

Manholes and covers of hydrants and vertical water shafts dot each of the lots — one at E. Fourth St. adjacent to the Merchant’s House and a second at Grand and Lafayette Sts. D.E.P.’s infrastructure creates challenges in placing trees there, creating playground space or bolting anything down.

The green spaces have been two decades in the making.

“The community has been waiting for these parks for 20 years,” said Jeannine Kiely, who chairs C.B. 2’s Schools and Education Committee. “This is an opportunity to make something really great or [just accept] a gravel pit with a few benches.”

The spaces would be spruced up with seating and greenery and shared by the public and D.E.P. workers needing access to the water tunnel.

“D.E.P. and Parks are going to try to push to maximize green space because it did come up several times for both meetings,” Alexandros Zervos, the Parks Department’s project designer, told the Nov. 7 meeting.

At the Merchant’s House lot, trees seemed unlikely. A scoping meeting in October revealed the possibility of plantings, a seating area, a water fountain and a possible connection point to the Merchant’s House garden.

The Grand St. lot has space for a tree, but Zervos didn’t make any promises. There would be a drinking fountain and maybe seating.

About $1.3 million has been allocated for the nearly one-quarter-acre lot at Bowery and E. Fourth St. and $1.7 million for the nearly one-third-acre lot Grand and Lafayette Sts. The mayor committed $1 million to each project, with additional cash coming from Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Councilmember Margaret Chin and former Councilmember Rosie Mendez.

Attendees at the meeting noted Petrosino Square in Little Italy got $2 million for its makeover. Zervos will now go to D.E.P. to see what’s possible.