BY SYDNEY PEREIRA | Lower East Side and East Village activists aren’t giving up the fight against lead exposure this winter.

Activists from the Lead Dust Free NYC coalition and the Cooper Square Committee urged the City Council to keep up its efforts to pass legislation to strengthen a 2004 lead-poisoning prevention law. Advocates say the 14-year-old law is poorly enforced.

On the morning of Tues., Nov. 27, the activists marched from 113 Stanton St. to two other East Village buildings where, they say, tenants were exposed to lead dust from interior renovations. Lead dust levels in the hallways at 113 Stanton St. have previously been found to be 200 times above the federal limit.

Sergio Alarcon has been a resident of 113 Stanton St. for 16 years.

“If this city and its administrators actually care about the crisis here,” he said, “then they need to stop taking it easy on landlords and real estate developers playing with people’s lives in favor of monetary gain.”

Renovations are ongoing in Alarcon’s building, which is owned by SMA Equities’ Samy Mahfar. In mid-September, two construction workers fell through a ceiling at the Stanton St. building.

Landlords, Alarcon said, “are dealt with [with] kid gloves, when in fact the opposite should be true.”

Advocates have tracked how the aforementioned lead-poisoning prevention law — Local Law 1 of 2004 — is rarely enforced, leaving tenants vulnerable to lead-based paint in older New York City buildings. In rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods, bad-actor landlords have been documented trying to push out rent-regulated tenants to gut-renovate apartments and raise the rents to market rate. Shoddy construction practices during the renovations have left tenants vulnerable to lead dust, according to tenants’ rights advocates.

Earlier this year, the City Council floated about two-dozen bills targeting lead exposure across the city, which would strengthen Local Law 1 if the new legislation were enforced properly.

Two pieces of legislation, sponsored by Lower Manhattan Councilmember Margaret Chin, target lead from construction dust by increasing agency coordination between the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development, Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Department of Buildings. A second bill would require landlords to remove lead-based paint upon unit vacancy.

In a statement, Chin said, “The time for a lead-free New York City is long overdue, and I look forward to continue the movement to push the city to uphold its promise of safety and security to families once and for all.”

Councilmember Carlina Rivera, on Nov. 27, joined advocates in support of the bills.

“Whether you live in public or private housing,” Rivera said, “you should not be worrying about whether you’re going to wake up sick the next morning.”

Rivera is sponsoring legislation that would require the Health Department to investigate potential lead sources when a pregnant woman has elevated blood lead levels.

“We’re not giving up on this issue,” said Brandon Kielbasa, a longtime organizer with the Cooper Square Committee. “We are aware that this is a critical time, and we continue to be very interested in this issue. It’s one that community members are coming into our office about and having trouble with constantly.”

Kielbasa added the city could enforce existing laws to prevent lead exposure.

Landlords are technically required to notify the Health Department about construction that could result in lead-paint hazards. But, at a September hearing, even Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot couldn’t tell Council Speaker Corey Johnson exactly how many prenotifications landlords file.

“I didn’t know about the lead until way after the fact,” said Christine Rucci, an East Villager whose son developed asthma and whose pet rabbit died — both problems she attributes to lead-filled construction dust.

“If the agencies don’t unite, you can’t really enforce it,” Rucci added.