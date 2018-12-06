- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- Progress Report
- COLUMNS
- CARTOONS
- Talking Point I
- Talking Point II
- Gallery Seen
- Hudson River Park @ 20
- Business
- News
- Opinion
- CARTOONS
- Reporter's Notebook
- Talking Point
- Notebook
- Guest Editorial
- Columns
- Editorials
- Your Letters
- Scene
- Publisher
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Save Elizabeth St. Garden
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Hey, you can’t continue a business depending on charity. The taxes and rents in NY city will go only higher. Go fund me now might help you this year. How about next year, and the years after?
I read that there is a large concentration of British expats in Jersey City. They got push out of the NY city by the same factors as those making it hard for you to continue your business in the Village. Rent and property tax across the Hudson and just one Path way stop away from where your store currently is, is amazingly cheap.