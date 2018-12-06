Downtown pattern

E-bike bandits

A pair of twentysomething toughs have been roughing up and robbing deliverymen in the Sixth, Fifth, Ninth, 10th and 13th Precincts, police said.

In the first incident, on Sun., Oct. 21, around 7:35 p.m., the pair shoved a 28-year-old delivery guy to the ground in front of 232 W. 11th St., and punched him in the face and body repeatedly, police said. They took his electric bicycle and fled the scene. The victim was removed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

On Tues., Oct. 30, around 7:55 p.m., the duo tried the same M.O. in front of 56 St. Mark’s Place, punching a 36-year-old delivery guy in the face, while trying to swipe his e-bike. The victim fought them off, though, and was able to retain the bike. But they managed to steal his cell phone before fleeing.

Another incident in the robbery pattern came on Sun., Nov. 18, at 7:20 p.m., in front of 31 Jane St., when they displayed a knife and tried to take a 47-year-old’s e-bike. During a brief struggle, one of them punched the victim in the face, and they absconded with the bike.

On Nov. 20, around 8:30 p.m., in front of 8 E. 22nd St., the e-bike bandits targeted another deliveryman, 26. After socking him in the face, they took his bike, $400 cash, his cell phone and the food delivery and fled. The victim was removed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The next night, at 7:15, in front of 201 W. 18th St., they shoved a 20-year-old deliveryman to the ground, one of them displayed a knife and they fled with his e-bike.

Later the same night, about an hour later, according to police, the two suspects approached a delivery guy in front of 262 Bowery, south of E. Houston St. They punched the victim, 32, in the face and stole his electric bike.

The suspects are described as black males, 20 to 25 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches to 6 foot 1 inch tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter at @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Sixth Precinct

Food con

A con artist attempted to scam a pedestrian at the corner of W. Fourth and Jones Sts. around 2 a.m. on Thurs., Nov. 29, police said. The suspect bumped into the victim and dropped a container of food to the ground, then demanded that the mark, 30, give him cash to replace the food. There were no reported injuries, and Phillip Huggins, 57, was arrested the same day for misdemeanor fraudulent accosting.

‘Slammed her head’

Inside an apartment at 95 Horatio St., around 8 p.m. on Mon., Nov. 26, a man and woman started to argue, according to police. The woman, 42, told cops the man grabbed her by the wrist and slammed her head against a wall several times, then broke her property and took her iPhone. No weapons were involved and the phone was recovered by the arresting officer. The woman had scratches, a small cut and neck pain, but refused medical assistance. The same day, Anjan Chatterji, 41, was arrested for felony robbery.

LifeCrime

An employee at the LifeThyme grocery shop, at 410 Sixth Ave., near Eighth St., had his book bag stolen at 2:30 p.m. on Thurs., Nov. 8, according to police. The employee, 45, put his bag down in the rear of an aisle and a man took it and fled. The bag contained $150 cash and several electronic items, including a Samsung smartphone, totaling $2,260 in value. Video was available of the incident, and on Nov. 27, Angel Torres, 54, was arrested for felony grand larceny. None of the stolen items were recovered.

Very unsporting

Inside the New York Sports Club at 232 Mercer St., on Thurs., Oct. 25 around 6:30 p.m., a member had his wallet stolen, police said. The man, 32, locked his items in a locker and went to work out, but when he returned, someone had stolen his wallet, which contained three credit cards, two debit cards, a MetroCard and other ID cards. The lock was also gone. The man told police that there were unauthorized uses of his credit cards and that he canceled and replaced them all. There were cameras located at the entryway. Two months later, on Nov. 27, Daniel Lyles, 28, was arrested for felony grand larceny.

Ninth Precinct

Targeted Target

On Fri., Nov. 23, around 2:45 p.m., a man entered the Target store, at 500 E. 14th St., and attempted to remove toiletries without paying. Once challenged by store security, he displayed a box cutter, waving it while threatening to stab him. He then fled with the goods.

He was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall.

10th Precinct

Bad Dream

While an officer was doing crowd control in front of the Dream Downtown hotel, at 355 W. 16 St., on Thursday night at 11:50 p.m., a man became irate and started to push on the metal police barricade, police said. The man’s actions caused a scene and the officer told him to cross the street, at which point he threatened and pushed the officer. When the cop tried to place the unruly guy under arrest, he resisted and a struggle ensued, during which the man kicked and flailed his legs and arms, causing the officer’s glasses to fall to the ground and break. Yalcin Ok, 38, was arrested for felony criminal mischief.

Gap grab

There was a shoplifting incident inside The Gap at 277 W. 23rd St. on Fri., Nov. 30 around 2:30 p.m., according to police. A Gap loss-prevention staffer saw a man take three fleece jackets off the rack and then run out the door. A canvass was conducted with negative results, though video footage was reportedly available at the scene. The total value of the three jackets was $384. The man is described as white and 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Took ‘bait bike’

Police caught a would-be bicycle thief in front of 605 W. 42nd St., on Sat., Dec. 1, around 2 p.m., police said. A plainclothes officer was conducting a “bait bike” operation when a man removed an e-bike from the sidewalk and tried to leave with it. The bike was valued at $500 and recovered. Issa Cisse, 30, was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny.

— Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson