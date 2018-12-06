BY SYDNEY PEREIRA |

PRECINCT COUNCIL

7th Precinct Community Council meeting at 19 ½ Pitt St., Wed., Dec. 12, 7 p.m.

28th Precinct Community Council meeting on the second floor of Touro College, 230 W. 124th St., Wed., Dec. 12, 6:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY BOARD

Community Board 5 monthly full board meeting at Xavier High School, second-floor library, 30 W. 16th St., Thurs., Dec. 13, 6 p.m.

Community Board 6 monthly full board meeting at N.Y.U. School of Dentistry, Room 220, 433 First Ave., Wed., Dec. 12, 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY

East Side Coastal Resiliency Interactive Community Engagement Meetings, Mon., Dec. 10, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Tues., Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: The city is holding a community meeting about the East Side Coastal Resiliency Project. Monday’s meeting will be held at Gouverneur Health, 227 Madison St., between Jefferson and Clinton Sts. Tuesday’s meeting will be held at the Hunter-Brookdale Rotunda, 425 E. 25th St., between First Ave. and the F.D.R. Drive. Both meetings will cover the same material. Dinner will be provided. Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese and Fujianese interpreters will be present. For special-needs assistance, call 718-391-2411 or e-mail resiliency@ddc.nyc.gov by Dec. 4.

HOLIDAY

West Village Chorale on Sun., Dec. 9, 5 p.m., hosts a seasonal concert at Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square South, at Thompson St. For more information, visit www.westvillagechorale.org or contact westvillagechorale@gmail.com. To purchase tcikets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3624081. Tickets in advance $25 general admission, $10 students. Tickets at the door $30 general admission, $15 students.

East Village Stand Holiday Market, through Mon., Dec. 24: At the corner of E. Seventh St. and Avenue C. The market features various vendors selling glassware, picture frames, smoked sea salt, chocolates and cookies, jewelry and ornaments and more. Food and refreshments provided. For more information, contact eastvillagemarket@juno.com. FREE

Holiday Market at the Oculus, through Mon., Dec. 31: Westfield World Trade Center features the Holiday Market at the Oculus, turning Lower Manhattan into a “winter wonderland.” The market will feature specialty shops, live performances through Dec. 9, and happy-hour specials and eateries. For more information on the full holiday program, visit www.westfield.com/wtc/holiday. FREE

Union Square Holiday Market, through Mon., Dec. 24, at the South Plaza in Union Square Park. Hours Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.urbanspacenyc.com/union-square-holiday-market. FREE

“A Christmas Carol in Harlem,” through Dec. 8: The Classical Theatre of Harlem presents “A Christmas Carol in Harlem,” directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, from Nov. 25 through Dec. 8, at Aaron Davis Hall, at 135th St. and Convent Ave. Tuesday through Saturday shows are at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 1 p.m. Tickets $45 for adults, $10 for students and seniors. For more information, visit www.cthnyc.org.

HISTORY

“Underground History: Celebrating the Centennial of the Field Exploration Committee and the Dawn of Historical Archaeology of New York City,” Thurs., Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m.: The New-York Historical Society and the Professional Archaeologists of New York City, Inc. host Hunter College anthropologist William Parry, P.A.N.Y.C. President Joan Geismar, chief historian for the Center for Women’s History Valerie Paley, for a discussion about urban archaeology. Event will be located at the Skylight Gallery, New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West. Refreshments will be served. To purchase tickets, call 212-485-9268 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, or buy at the society’s admissions desk during museum hours, or online at www.nyhistory.org. Tickets $15.

“The Seasons of Tompkins Square Park,” Sat., Dec. 8, 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.: Slide projection of 58 images by Ana Marton: The New York Public Library will show a collection of photographer Ana Marton’s images from a winter day in 1990 of “Tent City” to the present-day park as a part of the East Village Arts Festival on the first floor of the Tompkins Square Library, at 331 E. 10th St. FREE

Walking Tour: Gay and Lesbian writers and artists in the East Village, Sat., Dec. 8, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Tompkins Square Library manager Corinne Neary and street photographer Michael Paul will provide a free, one-hour walking tour visiting the former homes of poet Allen Ginsberg and the Pyramid Club, a part of the East Village’s drag and gay scene in the 1980s. Event hosted as a part of the East Village Arts Festival. Register either in person or by phone at 212-228-4747, or online at www.nypl.org. FREE

BOOKS

“Climate in Motion,” Deborah Coen and Daniel Kehlmann, Mon., Dec. 10, 7 p.m.: The Cullman Center will feature Deborah Coen discussing her new book, “Climate in Motion: Science, Empire and the Problem of Scale,” with Daniel Kehlmann. Coen will speak at the New York Public Library’s Stephen A. Schwarzman Building in the Margaret Liebman Berger Forum, at 476 Fifth Ave. at 41st St. To reserve a seat, visit www.showclix.com/event/coenkehlmann/tag/nyplwebsite. Seating is not guaranteed without a reservation. Unclaimed seats will be lost 10 minutes before start time. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. FREE

Book Club, “The Plot Against America,” by Philip Roth, Tues., Dec. 11, 5:30 p.m.: The New York Public Library’s Ottendorfer branch book club will meet at Tompkins Square Library on the first floor at 331 E. 10th St. to discuss Philip Roth’s novel, “The Plot Against America,” which follows a young Roth’s life if Charles Lindbergh won the presidency in 1940 instead of Roosevelt. FREE

MUSIC

Accordion Festival: Sounds of the Lower East Side, Sun., Dec. 9, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: In partnership with the Henry Street Settlement, the Museum at Eldridge Street features accordionists James Keane, Ismail Butera, Angel “Arison” Gutierrez and host Bob Godfried. The accordion confab will feature tunes from Irish, Dominican, Balkan and Mediterranean cultures, as well as klezmer. The show will be at 12 Edridge St. For more information, visit www.eldridgestreet.org. FREE

KIDS & TEENS

La Escuelita 15th Annual Book Fair, Wed., Dec. 5, and Thurs., Dec. 6, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: La Escuelita 15th Annual Book Fair: La Escuelita, an Upper West Side dual-language preschool, hosts a book fair with Spanish-language children’s books for infants through sixth grade, at 225 W. 99th St. For more information, visit www.laescuelitanyc.org or the school’s Facebook event page. FREE

Intersectional Feminism Teen Program, Mon., Dec. 10, 3:30 p.m.: The New York Public Library’s Muhlenberg Branch will host a discussion on the history of feminist movements and various waves of feminism, at 209 W. 23rd St. For ages 13 to 18 years old. Presented by Willie Mae Rock Camp. FREE