BY BOB KRASNER | Eduardo Kobra, the politically motivated Brazilian street artist, spent the past few months making his mark yet again in New York City.

The artist, who has made walls his canvas in 16 countries, has been quite busy here recently.

Already a world-record holder for two of the largest murals in existence, he set out to create as many works as possible in New York City.

His “Colors of Freedom” project has resulted in works all over the city, with Mother Teresa and Gandhi in Chelsea, a 9/11 firefighter on the Upper East Side, and Ellis Island immigrants on City-As-School High School in the West Village, among others.

Instagrammers have been particularly drawn to Kobra’s Michael Jackson piece on 11th St. and First Ave., while his “27 Club,” at Forsyth and Rivington Sts., has also seen plenty of action. A tribute and a cautionary tale, the artist has beautifully depicted Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix and Amy Winehouse, all of whom passed away in their 27th year. This reporter caught him at work on one of his last projects in the city during his most recent visit, the Run-DMC mural at 12th St. and Avenue A.

Kobra has since left New York, after completing 18 murals in five months. The artist, in a post to his 600,000-plus Instagram followers, stated that his work is “an urge for peace” and for “all kinds of social justice, against racism, against violence.” He said that he left the Big Apple with “a feeling of accomplishment.”