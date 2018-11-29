First Precinct

Fight and flight

Cops arrested two men for allegedly trying — though failing — to fight their way out of a Cortlandt St. department store with stolen goods on Nov. 17.

Security claims the suspects nabbed about $75 worth of hats and fragrance from the store, between Church St. and Broadway, at 12:30 p.m., and that a brawl ensued after the guards tried to stop the alleged thieves.

Security suffered some cuts and bruises amid the fracas, but managed to reclaim the stolen goods and detain the suspects long enough for police to arrive, and book them on felony robbery, cops said.

Write and wrong

Cops are hunting the letter-writing thief who fled empty-handed from a Broadway bank on Nov. 15.

A teller at the bank, between Spring and Broome Sts., told police the would-be robber sauntered up and passed him a note around 11 a.m., which read “Robbery. Push money. No die [sic] packs. Fast so no one gets hurt, killed.”

The thief continued to bang on the window, shouting, “Hurry up!” but eventually lost his nerve and fled without pilfering any cash, cops said.

Package perp

A thief reportedly looted packages from the lobby of a Duane St. apartment building on Nov. 11.

The crook lingered by the front door of the building, between Staple and Hudson Sts., until a resident walked out at around 8 a.m., giving him a chance to stick his foot in and then slink inside, cops said.

The thief lingered in the lobby about 10 minutes, collecting five packages in a clear, plastic bag, before absconding with about $300 worth of stuff, according to police.

Sixth Precinct

Pret a punch-ay

An employee was attacked inside Pret a Manger at 821 Broadway, near E. 12th St., on Tues., Nov. 20, at 3:45 p.m., according to police. An 18-year-old male employee was working at the time when a man punched him, causing a cut to his lip. The employee refused medical assistance at the scene. Brandon Trainer, 30, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Bad hotel visit

A man entered an employees-only area at the Walker Hotel on Tues., Nov. 20, around 8 p.m., and then the manager’s office, and was asked to leave many times, without complying, by employees of the hotel, according to police. The guy also reportedly had a bar tab for $34.84 at the hotel, at 52 W. 13th St., that he refused to pay. A responding officer observed the man, 28, in possession of a gravity knife in a “lungable area” — meaning within the suspect’s reach — on the table next to his possessions. When the officer tried to arrest the man, he resisted by twisting and tensing his body and flailing his arms. Dalante Levine, 28, was arrested for felony burglary.

Turkiss tussle

There was an attempted robbery at Turkiss, a Turkish restaurant at 104 MacDougal St., on Thurs., Nov. 22, at 3:10 a.m., police said. According to an employee, a man grabbed money from the register and then tried to flee. But there was then a physical struggle with employees who tried to stop him. A responding officer searched the man and recovered $207 cash. There were no injuries. Hugo Romero, 31, was arrested for felony robbery. He is also known to local police under the alias Humberto Gonzalez, and was found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

Socked on Sixth

On Sun., Nov. 25, around 8 p.m., a woman told cops she was involved in a domestic dispute in front of 333 Sixth Ave., near W. Fourth St., according to a police report. The woman was arguing with a man who then broke her phone over his knee and kicked it. The woman said the altercation continued and the man punched her in the face and pushed her to the ground. The woman was bleeding from the lip and had back pain. Dennis Robles, 33, was arrested that day for felony criminal mischief.

Ninth Precinct

Uber imposter

Police said that on Sun., Nov. 11, around 3:30 a.m., a man posing as an Uber driver picked up a 25-year-old “fare” on E. Houston St. between First Ave. and Avenue A. The driver asked to borrow the victim’s Apple iPhone 6 to use the GPS, and the victim, who sat in the front passenger seat, gave it to him. The dubious driver also lifted the victim’s wallet, containing a credit card and a debit card, without the victim’s knowledge. Later that day, the individual made an unauthorized purchase for $650 using the stolen credit card at a Walmart in North Bergen, N.J.

The suspect is described as black, roughly in his late 20s, with a medium build and dark complexion, last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black bubble jacket, black jeans and black boots. A surveillance photo allegedly captured him at the Jersey Walmart.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter at @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

10th Precinct

Beautiful boost

There was a shoplifting incident in the CVS at 81 Eighth Ave. on Thurs., Nov. 22, at 8:40 a.m., police said. A man took a lot of products off the shelf, reportedly 95 items of various beauty products valued at $890, and fled on foot. The case remains open and the man is described as black, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds and bearded.

Tao triple ‘Pow!’

There was an assault in Tao Downtown, the nightclub at 369 W. 16th St., on Sat., Nov. 24, at 1:30 a.m., according to police. A man punched another guy three times in the face after being asked to move his jacket. The victim had cuts to his lip but refused medical treatment. Kadi Agueros, 47, was charged with misdemeanor assault.

iRip-off

A man bought an iPhone XS Max for $850 from a seller named Samantha through an app called Letgo, according to police. The two agreed to meet for the transaction at 34th St. and 11th Ave. on Mon., Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. The buyer, 21, arranged the meeting for that time because it was just before his Megabus was leaving for New Jersey. The seller arrived in a silver car, then left immediately after the money and cell-phone box were exchanged. When the man opened the box there was no cell phone, just two Capri Sun juices. The case remains open and the seller is described as 25, Hispanic/White, weighing 135 pounds, and with long straight brown hair.

Chevy break-in

A man parked his 2018 white Chevy Equinox in front of 333 W. 17th St., outside the Lab School and Museum School, then went home, police said. When he returned the next morning on Sat., Nov. 24, to go to his in-laws, the man, 57, saw that the right passenger-side window was broken and the dash camera, valued at $110, was taken.

— Gabe Herman

and Colin Mixson