A memorial for peace activist David McReynolds will be held Sat., Dec. 1, from noon to 3 p.m., at Judson Memorial Church, at 55 Washington Square South, at Thompson St.

McReynolds, 88, a longtime East Village resident, was found dead after an apparent fall in his railroad flat at 60 E. Fourth St. on Aug. 15.

Speakers will include members of the War Resisters League, the Socialist Party, family and close friends.

There will be an extensive display of photos of and by McReynolds from historic actions and movements, including Ban the Bomb from the 1950s, Vietnam War demonstrations, antinuclear and disarmament actions of the 1970s to the present and more. Also on view will be posters from McReynolds campaigns for president of the United States.

Of course, the event will also be a reunion of activists from significant demonstrations of the past. And there will be food, including favorites of McReynolds.

For more information or to RSVP, e-mail McReynoldsMemorial@gmail.com .

Those on Facebook are asked to select “GOING” on the McReynolds Facebook event page if they plan to attend.